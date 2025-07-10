Rufai’s AFCON Semifinals Luck

It was uncanny, yes, Peter Rufai never lost a semifinals game all three times he featured in the African Nations Cup, from Cote d’Ivoire 1984 to Maroc 1988 and up to Tunisia 1994.

All three matches ended in favour of the Eagles through penalty shoot out.

Nigeria defeated Egypt 8-7, in 1984, stopped Algeria 9-8 in 1988 and sent Cote d’Ivoire packing in 1994. Unfortunately, after victory over the Pharaohs, Rufai missed the grand finale against the Indomitable Lions. His place was taken by Patrick Okala.

In all three penalty deciders, Rashidi Yekini was involved and did not miss. Nigeria played in Group B all through.

Remarkably, anytime the Eagles met Cameroon in the grand finale after semifinals penalty victory, they lost. It happened in 1984. The same played out in 1988.

All those championships that Nigeria relied on semifinals penalty shoot out to romp into the grand finale, Egyptians were involved. In 1984, both countries met in the last four.

In 1988 and 1994 respectively, they clashed in the group stage. All three matches ended even, in regulation time, 2-2, 0-0 and goalless respectively.

In all three Championships, the Eagles played against the defending champions. Black Stars lost 2-1 in 1984, Pharaohs got a draw in 1988 and Elephants fell in 1994.

Curiously, all three semifinals losers scored first. In 1984, Emad Soliman did for Egypt, 25 minutes into the game.

In 1988, Algeria’s Abderrazak Belgharbi scored in the 36th but it was an own goal. Michel Bassole raised Ivorian hopes with a 19th minute goal in 1994.

Give it to Rufai. He was the first Nigerian FIFA World goalkeeper. And he did it twice consecutively.

His name will go down in History as the only Eagles goalie to have played in two African Nations Cup grand finale matches. It started in 1988 and stretched to 1994.

Best Ogedegbe did it once, 1980. Patrick Okala followed in 1984. It was Rufai in 1988, Aloy Agu in 1990, Rufai again, in 1994, Ike Shorunmu in 2000, Vincent Enyeama in 2013 and Stanley Nwabali in 2024.

Paul Okoku, who won silver with the keeper at Cote d’Ivoire 1984, penned a befitting tribute, from the United States.

Their last meeting was in 2016 at Stephen Keshi’s funeral in Ilah.

“You weren’t just a keeper _ you were the wall that held firm when we nearly fell to our opponents, the calm in every storm, the spirit that lifted us when hope was thin and the game was slipping away.

The pitch feels empty now – the goalpost you once guarded stands quiet – but your courage and kindness will echo through every match we play,” Okoku wrote.

The 1984 Green Eagles Vice Captain remembered the Battle of Rabat in August 1983. It was a decisive Cote d’Ivoire 1984 qualifying duel. Nigeria defeated Morocco through penalty kicks to sail through.

“As we drove through the streets of Rabat enroute to the stadium, just as we approached the entrance, I changed the song and led with our usual motivating and uplifting hit.

”Emere ole iwe. Emere ole iwe. Emere ole gbogu. Ogbuga nwoke oma. Oke keke ke. Oke keke ke. Oke oma ri iwe, okuku wanji to ja, anyi a na eri”. We sang and danced inside the luxury bus as the other players joined in the chorus: Iwe!

Dodo Mayana had something with penalties.

He was Stationery Stores keeper in the 1981 African Winners Cup. The Adebajo Babes defeated Ahli Benghazi 5-4 after 1-1 aggregate in the First Round. In the second around it was 3-1 over Caps United after another 1-1 aggregate scores.

When Stores got a goalless draw against Union Douala Cameroon, it was because Rufai saved a penalty.

The Cameroonians had won all their home games before that. In the first round, they roasted Nacional de Benguela 6-0, after bullying them 7-1, at away.

In the second leg of the finals, the goalie had a bad day. Stores got a goal through Yisa Alabi but one man, Skipper Eugene Ekoule, got a brace for the visitors to win 2-1 and travel back with the trophy.

James Wariebi replaced Rufai. Stars like Tarila Okoronwanta, Wakilu Oyenuga, Haruna Ilerika, Yomi Peters, Loveday Omoruyi, Joe Enuagwuna and Richmond Gbontir could not save the Lagosians.

In 1986, Rufai and Uwakwe Eke, playing for Dragons of Benin Republic, peppered Abiola Babes in Oueme. The Abeokuta side fell 2-0. The second leg in Nigeria, was war. CAF disqualified both teams. Abiola for poor crowd control, Dragons fielded an ineligible player.