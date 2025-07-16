Crown Prince Mekwa Urges Nigerians To Serve God Amid Economic Hardship

…As Chief Paul Wonodi Bids Adieu To Beloved Wife, Comfort

In a poignant farewell, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Chief Paul Wonodi has laid his beloved wife, Mrs. Comfort Paul Wonodi, also known as KuruKruine, to rest in Ogbakiri Clan, Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

The funeral attracted numerous dignitaries and community members, all gathering to pay their respects.

During the service, Crown Prince Owen Mekwa delivered a heartfelt message, urging Nigerians to cultivate a practice of serving God faithfully, particularly in challenging economic times.

He emphasized the inevitability of death, encouraging individuals to strengthen their relationship with God during their lifetime.

“Death is a certainty we all face. If you draw close to God, He will draw close to you before your time comes,” Crown Prince Mekwa stated, highlighting the importance of spiritual devotion amidst the hardships faced by many.

Mrs. Comfort Paul Wonodi was remembered as a dedicated servant of God and a virtuous woman who not only nurtured her family but also actively contributed to her community.

Her legacy of faith and service resonated deeply with those in attendance.

Crown Prince Mekwa also addressed the children of the late Mrs. Wonodi, urging them to remain steadfast and work alongside their father, Eze Paul Wonodi, to uphold their mother’s values and continue her good deeds.

Echoing these sentiments, Chief Chika Nwadike, Eze Ugo 1 of Osina in Ideato North LGA of Imo State, expressed the profound grief that accompanies the loss of a mother.

He reflected on his own experiences, noting that the love and care of a mother are irreplaceable.

Chief Nwadike promised to strengthen the bonds between their families, reinforcing the commitment to carry on her cherished legacy. The funeral was attended by numerous notable figures, including Eze (Hon.) Anthony Akarolo and Hon. (Dr.) Chidi Julius Lloyd, all honoring the memory of a remarkable woman who devoted her life to God and family.