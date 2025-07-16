Ex- Chairman lkoku Motor Spare Parts Market Union Emerges BoT Boss

The immediate outgone Chairman of Owhonda Dickson Motor Spare Parts & Industrial Generator Dealers’ Union, Ikoku, Port Harcourt, has been elected and sworn in, as the maiden Chairman of its Board of Trustees (BoT).

Presenting to him certificate of authority at the market, at the weekend, the newly elected Chairman of the union Mr Cyril lgbokwe, lauded the great achievements, Comrade Onuh’s leadership fetched for the union.

“In his regime, we fought insecurity within, curtailing all sorts of external pressure/forces, resisted extortion of members, the wars which exposed him to risks.

This job of chairmanship of BoT presents to him, yet another bigger challenge, but l believe God has a purpose for everything.

Under Comrade Onuh too, the union opened banking transactions, registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission, as an organization, set up standards for external revenue generation, with commitment to transparency, accountability, and checks and balances.

He brought hope to our old and prospctive members, the reason for increased membership, for the they began to repose confidence in the union,” he submitted.

In his response, the elated BoT Chairman, Comrade Onuh, disclosed that, having served out two terms, as the Chairman of the association from the year 2018-2025, he appreciated the union, for considering him worthy of being their maiden BoT Chairman, and promised to put to bear, his wealth of experience, for more growth and prosperity of their union.

“The union amended the Constitution to establish the Board of Trustees (BoT) and elected me as its chairman, with the immediate past chairman automatically assuming the role.

“Our constitution outlines that we guide the new chairman and his inexperienced executives without directing them, providing advisory support while ensuring the union’s integrity is protected. “ I am pleased that our current chairman previously served as treasurer under my leadership, gaining valuable experience, and I believe he has the capability and integrity to sustain our achievements and lead us to further success”, the BoT boss concluded.