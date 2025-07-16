PDP Stalwart Commends Rivers Stakeholders For Peaceful Reconciliation Of Crisis

A Stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Hon Blessing Jackson Tiko has commended the Rivers stakeholders over the peaceful resolution of the political crisis that threatened state.

He explained that the peaceful reconciliation of the gladiators was in the interest and development of the state.

He stated this in a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt over the weekend.

Tiko who is the former Organizing Secretary of the PDP in Andoni LGA said the Emergency Rule has been a setback in the state but thanked God for the reconciliation which he noted, has paved the way for governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy including all the democratic institutions to be restored for the continuation of good governance in the state.

He credited the achievement of the reconciliation to the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas (rtd) and urged him to extend the same magnanimity to the settlement of pensioners and gratuities of retiring workers in order for him to be remembered with good legacies in the state.

Elder Tiko blamed the political class in the state for the unnecessary crisis in the first place which he noted, has dislodged a lot of things and brought untold hardship in the state.

He however, appealed to the SOLAD not to embark on any major projects now because of time factor especially the revitalization of the agricultural facilities.

According to him, “Since the governor will soon be reinstated, it would be advisable for him to handle those major projects and contracts”.

Elder Tiko also used the opportunity to thank the Administrator of Andoni LGA, Surv. Ataejit Francis for all his landmark achievements within the short period in office especially the empowerment of small scale traders.

He urged him and other stakeholders to ensure that a credible candidate is nominated as his successor in the LG election in order to continue the good job started in the Council area.

The former PDP Organizing Secretary reminded the incoming chairman to concentrate effort on the development of Oronija community and others alike which have suffered neglect from past administrations.

According to him, “Oronija community in particular faces the danger of extinct ion as a result of constant sea surge.

And so the major need of the Oronija people of Andoni I will say is reclamation of land among others”; he said.