Rivers SOLAD Swears In, Charges New Permanent Secretaries

The Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, has charged newly sworn-in Permanent Secretaries to uphold the highest standards of accountability, due process, and policy execution in their roles as administrative leaders.

The Administrator gave the charge on Thursday during the swearing-in ceremony of eight new Permanent Secretaries at the Executive Chambers of Government House, Port Harcourt.

The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries are: Imaonyani Roselin Ephraim-George, Dabite Sokari George, Soibitein Duke Harry, Lauretta Davies Dimkpa, Uche R. Ideozu, Jeremiah Egwu, Nicholas Iminabo Wokoma, and Vera Sam Dike.

Vice Admiral Ibas emphasized that the stability of the public service, the clarity of policy direction, and the integrity of government operations depend on their leadership.

He noted that the retirement of experienced civil servants had created gaps in institutional memory and administrative efficiency, making their appointments both timely and strategic.

“Your emergence is critical at this time. You must promote peace through good governance by ensuring efficient service delivery.

Your work must translate into tangible impacts that improve the daily lives of our citizens—moving beyond mere activity to measurable outcomes,” he stated.

The Administrator urged the new Permanent Secretaries to drive institutional reforms, embrace innovation and digital transformation, and eliminate inefficiencies in service delivery.

He stressed the importance of inter-ministerial collaboration, fiscal discipline, and transparency in financial management.

“Government must function as one cohesive system working toward shared goals.

You must ensure prudent use of public funds—every naira allocated must be accounted for.

Be deliberate, transparent, and accountable in all financial matters,” he added.

Vice Admiral Ibas also called on them to challenge the status quo, foster a culture of excellence, and restore public confidence in governance through their actions. The ceremony marks a significant step in strengthening the administrative framework of Rivers State, with high expectations for improved service delivery and policy implementation.