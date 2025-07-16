Ibas Directs Contractor To Expedite Work On House Of Assembly Project

The Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, has expressed deep disappointment over the slow pace of work at the Rivers State House of Assembly (RSHA) Complex project, describing the progress as “grossly abysmal” and falling far below expectations.

The Administrator made the remarks during an inspection tour of the project site along Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, on Friday, July 11, 2025.

He also inspected key sporting facilities, including the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Elekahia, and the Alfred Diete-Spiff Sports Complex, to assess their readiness for hosting sporting events.

Unacceptable Delays in RSHA Project

Vice Admiral Ibas stated that the contractor’s performance was unacceptably slow, contrary to agreed timelines.

“On the performance level right now, I think the contractor needs to do more. And from the reports rendered by the consultants, they are not moving fast enough — and that is not good enough.

I am not satisfied with what I have seen. The pace of work is far below acceptable standards, and this is simply not good enough,” he declared.

Strict Directive for Accelerated Completion

To address the delays, the Administrator issued a firm directive to the contractor to immediately intensify efforts and expedite work to meet the project’s deadline.

“This project is of strategic importance, and any further delays will not be tolerated.

We must all commit to doing what is necessary to meet the expectations of the people,” he emphasized.

The Administrator disclosed that he would summon the contractor for a crucial meeting to realign efforts and ensure all parties are fully committed to delivering the project promptly.

Commitment to Sports Development

During his inspection of sporting facilities, Vice Admiral Ibas highlighted the outstanding performances of Rivers State youths in national and international competitions, stressing the need for modern, well-maintained infrastructure to nurture their talents.

“I just went to check and see the state of those facilities. We have our state’s team participating in continental tournaments, yet we have to travel outside the state for our matches.

I am sure we can do something to ensure we benefit locally. That’s precisely why we are here—to see what we can do,” he stated.

The Administrator reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to revitalizing sports infrastructure to provide athletes with world-class training facilities, keeping them competitive on the global stage.

The contractor handling the RSHA Complex project has been directed to immediately ramp up work.

A high-level meeting will be convened to address bottlenecks and ensure compliance with agreed timelines.

Plans are underway to upgrade sporting facilities to support local athletes and attract major sporting events to Rivers State.

The Rivers State Government remains resolute in its pursuit of infrastructure excellence, accountability, and timely project delivery. The Administrator’s intervention underscores his commitment to good governance, youth development, and the overall progress of the state.