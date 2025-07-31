Wike, Fubara Agreement, Rivers People Will Have Final Say – Dumo Briggs

By David Ejiohuo

The recent peace agreement between the suspended Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, Chief Nyesom Wike, will be subjected to serious scrutiny by the Rivers people when made public.

The Governorship candidate of the Accord Party in the last general elections in the state , Chief Dumo Lulu Briggs, stated this during the week when he spoke with our correspondent at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

Chief Dumo Lulu Briggs, while answering questions from newsmen at the Airport, said there was every need for the so called peace agreement, which he said was surrounded on secrecy to be examined by the people who elected Governor Fubara into office.

Governor Fubara, he pointed out, was elected by the people of Rivers state making it necessary for the people to scrutinize the peace agreement and make the final impute and decision

“Yes, Rivers people voted the governor into office and not an individual or group of people and deserve to know the terms of the agreement and make their final impute which he said would be binding on all the parties to the agreement ,”.

According to him, ” It is unfortunate that the so called peace agreement is still wrapped in secrecy but called for calm because according to him, nothing can be hidden for ever “.

He noted that the Rivers people were still waiting for the return of Governor Fubara and hope that whatever that were embedded in the agreement would quicken the return of the governor to the Brick house.

On the recent coalition of political parties in the country, Chief Dumo Lulu Briggs described it as a welcome development

The Kalabari prince said the coalition of political parties is in accordance with the Nigerian constitution.