Chief Legbo: We’ll Resist Oil Resumption Without Ogoni  Demands Being Met

The President of the Association of Ogoni Business Owners in the United States of America, Chief Anthony Waadah, also known as Gbenemene of Legbo Kingdom, has warned that the Ogoni people will resist any attempt to resume oil production in Ogoniland without addressing their long-standing grievances.

In a press statement on Wednesday 1 August 2025, Chief Legbo condemned the recently established reconciliation committee aimed at harmonizing the factions of the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP), describing it as a ploy to hijack MOSOP and use it for personal gain.

“This move is a blatant ploy to hijack MOSOP and use it for personal gain, rather than advancing the cause and vision of Ogoniland.

It is a desperate attempt to undermine the struggle of the Ogoni people and betray the legacy of the late Ken Saro-Wiwa, who sacrificed his life for the freedom and development of Ogoniland.

We will not stand idly by while these individuals seek to exploit our people and resources for their own selfish interests,” Chief Legbo stated.

He emphasized that the Ogoni people will not be fooled by empty promises and half-measures, and that they will continue to fight for their rights and their future.

Chief Legbo alleged that all political representatives from Ogoni extraction have connived with various agencies and institutions to exploit Ogonis, betraying the trust and mandate given to them by the people.

“Now, they want to hijack MOSOP and use it to further their personal interests, rather than serving the people.

This is a clear demonstration of their lack of commitment to the welfare and development of Ogoniland. They have failed to address the long-standing grievances of the Ogoni people, and instead, they are more interested in enriching themselves at the expense of our people,” he said.

Chief Legbo expressed disappointment with the Ogoni elites, who he accused of prioritizing their personal interests over the well-being and security of the Ogoni people.

“These elites are only concerned with exploiting Ogoni through corrupt agencies like HYPREP and hijacking every single opportunity that comes to Ogoni to enrich themselves, while ignoring the poor people who bear the brunt of poverty, without access to electricity, healthcare, clean water, and schools.

This is unacceptable, and it is time for them to be held accountable for their actions,” Chief Legbo stated.

He also condemned the silence of these elites over the continuous attacks on Ogoni farmers by armed Fulani herdsmen. “I condemn the Ogoni elites for their conspiracy of silence over the continuous attacks on Ogoni farmers by armed Fulani herdsmen, who come into Ogoni to attack, kill, destroy, and desecrate Ogoni ancestral lands and sacred forests,” he said.

Chief Legbo emphasized the need for government action, stating: “We demand that the government takes immediate action to address the long-standing grievances of the Ogoni people, check the rampant corruption in HYPREP, ensure transparency and inclusivity in oil resumption talks, and prioritize the welfare and development of Ogoniland.

The Ogoni Bill of Rights, which has been presented to the government, outlines our demands, and it is imperative that they are addressed without further delay.

We will not be swayed by empty promises or half-measures. Our resolve is firm, and our determination is unwavering,” he declared. He also urged the government to engage with the authentic leaders of the Ogoni people, rather than politicians and opportunists who do not have the interests of the Ogoni people at heart.

“If the government is serious, passionate, and genuinely wants to win the hearts and minds of the Ogoni people, they should hear from the apostles and lieutenants of Ken Saro-Wiwa and believers in the struggle of MOSOP, rather than politicians and opportunists who do not have the interests of the Ogoni people at heart.

The government should also be willing to engage with the Ogoni people in a transparent and inclusive manner, rather than trying to impose their will on us,” Chief Legbo said.

In a remarkable display of integrity, Chief Legbo revealed that he had been approached by the management of HYPREP with an offer to foot his bills if he agreed to negotiate with them and suppress the truth about the plight of the Ogoni people.

However, he turned down the offer, stating that he is passionate and committed to the development of Ogoniland and not to amassing wealth at the expense of the common people.

“I was offered a deal by the HYPREP management to compromise my values and silence my advocacy for the Ogoni people.

However, I turned it down because I am committed to the development of Ogoniland and not to personal gain. I will continue to advocate for justice, equity, and fairness in the development of Ogoniland and won’t be part of any individuals working to undermine the development of Ogoniland and her people,” Chief Legbo declared.