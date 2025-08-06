Suspected Killers of Rivers Lawyer, Barr. Owhor Nabbed 

The Police Command in Rivers State has confirmed the arrest of seven suspects allegedly involved in the killing of Mr Bright Owhor, a lawyer based in Port Harcourt.

Owhor, aged 46, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on July 6 at his residence on Market Road in the Rumuomasi area of Port Harcourt.

SP Grace Iringe-Koko, spokesperson for the Command, told newsmen in Port Harcourt on Monday that the arrests followed an intelligence-driven operation.

She stated that following the incident, operatives of the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit were deployed to investigate and ensure the perpetrators were brought to justice.

“Following meticulous intelligence work and technical surveillance that lasted over ten days, all individuals involved in the killing of Owhor were identified and apprehended,” she said.

Iringe-Koko revealed that preliminary investigations showed the suspects, aged between 22 and 34, had assumed various roles in the execution of the crime.

“The suspects’ roles ranged from: the shooter, gang leader, arms supplier, armed operative, handler of stolen vehicles, and driver of the getaway vehicle.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to being members of the Deygbam Secret Cult group and admitted their involvement in the murder.

“The suspects also confessed to withdrawing funds from Owhor’s bank account and referenced recent cult-related violence between the BS and G12 Deygbam factions in the Diobu area of Port Harcourt,” she added.

The police spokesperson confirmed the recovery of arms and ammunition from the suspects, including four locally made pistols, seven rounds of 9mm ammunition, and two live cartridges. Others include a minibus, a Toyota Camry saloon car, and an MTN sim card.