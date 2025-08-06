HYPREP: Mangrove Restoration Nears Completion As Environment Minister Commissions Water Facilities In Ogoniland

In furtherance of its strides towards environmental restoration and community wellbeing, the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has announced that mangrove restoration efforts in Ogoniland are now 93% complete.

This cheery news was announced by the Project Coordinator of HYPREP, Professor Nenibarini Zabbey during the commissioning of four new water facilities by the Honourable Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

The four water facilities, located in Bodo (Gokana LGA), Eteo (Eleme LGA), Uegwere-Boue, and Taabaa (Khana LGA), increases access to safe, potable water for the Ogoni people to 40 communities, reinforcing the government’s commitment to improved public health and sustainable development.

Speaking at the ceremony, Professor Zabbey praised the Honourable Minister’s visionary leadership and reiterated HYPREP’s dedication to environmental remediation guided by UNEP recommendations.

According to Zabbey, the restoration of Ogoni’s mangrove ecosystems is a cornerstone of the project’s ecological strategy, vital for biodiversity, fisheries, and carbon sequestration.

“In exceeding 90% completion in mangrove restoration, we are not only reviving crucial habitats but also laying the groundwork for designating these restored areas as a RAMSAR Site, which will enhance their protection for generations to come,” he said.

Alongside ecological renewal, HYPREP is addressing the socio-economic needs of Ogoni communities through livelihood restoration programs, job creation, and skills training for over 5,000 youths and women. The project has generated more than 7,000 direct jobs, supporting peacebuilding and improving regional human development indicators.

The commissioning event also saw the inauguration of the HYPREP Area Office in Gokana, aimed at strengthening engagement between the project and the communities it serves. Phase 1 shoreline cleanup is reportedly 57.7% complete, while soil remediation efforts progress steadily across contaminated sites.

Public health interventions complement these efforts, with major strides made in constructing the Ogoni Specialist Hospital and the Buan Cottage Hospital, now nearing completion, and the launch of the Ogoni Health Study to monitor environmental and health impacts comprehensively.

Professor Zabbey concluded by calling on all stakeholders to join in advancing a project that exemplifies integrated environmental restoration, community empowerment, and sustainable development. “These new water facilities symbolize renewed hope and the tangible benefits that come from dedicated collaboration and commitment,” he stated.

Speaking while inaugurating the new Governing Board members under the Federal Ministry of Environment, Minister Balarabe Abbas Lawal stressed their vital role in tackling Nigeria’s environmental challenges.

He urged alignment with national policies like the Paris Agreement and called for collaboration, transparency, and innovation.

The Minister also thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his strong support and reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to leadership and inclusive efforts to advance sustainable development and climate action.