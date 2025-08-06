Lady Isodiki Flags Off Breastfeeding Week At Okrika

Breastfeeding mothers in Okrika Local Government Area have been called upon to maintain a clean environment to successfully breast feed their babies.

This advice was given in Okrika Monday by the Wife of the Administrator of Okrika Local Government Area in Rivers State, Lady Bessie Tamunobipiboye Isodiki while flagging off the World Breastfeeding Week at the Anyugu-Biri Community Health Centre, Okrika.

Lady Isodiki said “it is only a clean environment devoid of dirt that can guarantee exclusive breastfeeding”.

She appealed to the mothers to obey simple instructions from health personnel in the interest of their babies in order to make them healthy at all times.

Lady Isodiki added that mothers should keep their bras clean and wear clean dresses, saying that they should always be in happy mood.

In her speech, the Rivers State Social Mobilisation Officer of the Primary Health Care Management Board, Dr Diane Babbo said that breast milk had no expiration date and stressed the need for mothers to exclusively feed their babies in the first six months of delivery.

Dr Babbo said that care should be taken to preserve the breast to make it perform its duty to adequately breastfeed their babies.

Speaking, the Okrika Local Government Social Mobilisation Officer, Mrs Tamunongiyeofori Obipi advised mothers on the proper positioning of the baby during breastfeeding and said “it gives the baby the needed bond between the baby and the mother”.

Mrs Obipi further explained that the proper positioning also gives the mother the ample opportunity to enable the baby to “see eye ball to eye ball and it is beneficial to the healthy growth of the baby”.

She declared “fathers Leave breasts for babies for the first six months”, “mothers do not allow them – the fathers to deprive the babies “.

Also speaking the Nutrition Officer for the Okrika Local Government, Mrs Cordelia Tamunoiyowunia advised against junk food to babies after the first six months exclusive breastfeeding of Babies.

Mrs Tamunoiyowunia demonstrated with various types of meals that can be prepared locally and at cheaper rate, saying that such meals are very rich and healthy for babies.

Earlier in her welcome address the Medical Officer in charge of the Okrika Local Government Area, Dr Mrs Chisa D. Neriton-Prefa commended the Wife of the Administrator for finding time to flag off the World Breastfeeding Week and assured that the health personnel would continue to educate mothers on the benefits of exclusive six months breastfeeding. Highlights of the occasion was the presentation of the three most well breast fed babies which include Lambert Jayden (seven point, one kilograms, four months), Virginia Iselema ( six kilograms, three months) and Samara Humpha (five point five kilograms, two months)