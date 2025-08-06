Agbada-Eledo Residential Area Inaugurates New Exco

Agbada-Eledo Residential Area in Rukpokwu Town which was hitherto unorganized and said to be riddled with criminals has now become a haven of peace and hub of economic activity courtesy of Eze Bishop T O Wokpo- Eze Ojie III, Nyerisi Eledo-Nkpor Village and Chairman Rukpokwu Council of Traditional Rulers.

Eze Wokpo who is also the chairman, Apara Kingdom Council of Traditional Rulers few years ago relocated to Agbada-Eledo Residential Area where his Jewish Synagogue is located.

Residents of the area told reporters that few weeks after he packed in, Eze Wokpo moved into action, sanitizing the area, weeding criminals out and making the place a haven of peace for the inhabitants.

On June 22nd, 2025, the Eledo- Nkpor monarch inaugurated new executive officers to take charge of affairs in the area.

The new executive officers were; Fortune Dike Ejekwu-chairman, Alhaji Akeem Abayomi-vice chairman, Michael Wokpo-Secretary, Wikina Ebenezer Sunday-assistant secretary, Chief Iteigo-financial secretary, Chief Udoka Enuma Friday-treasurer, Collins Onyemuche-provost and Temple Ikpe-PRO.

Others are, Cyril Monye-assistant PRO, Chimenem Elkenah-Director of socials, Comrade Collins Amadi-CSO and Sir Eruni Uwom-chairman planning committee.

Addressing the officers, the Nye Nwe-Eli/Paramount Ruler of Rukpokwu Town, HRH Eze Amb. Collins Chukwuma Ogwu III warned them not to usurp the authority of the natives, but to abide by the rules of the area and to report all matters to Eze Bishop T O Wokpo who is the head chief of the area.

He also enjoined them to assist Eze Wokpo to put things right in the area and should report criminal elements to him.He stressed that Agbada-Eledo Residential Area had become peaceful under Eze Wokpo and warned that he would not hesitate to sack any of them who misbehaved.

Speaking, Eze Wokpo said before his coming to the area, it was highly disorganized, comparing it to Animal Farm where people were living in fear.

He told the audience that he came and reorganized the area, weeding it of criminals and making it habitable for residents.

He warned that the new Agbada-Eledo executive had no right to collect revenues from the community, advising them to refer all matters to him for adjudication as the paramount head.

He also advised the chairman to stop the dumping of refuse indiscriminately and to dismantle signposts bearing Aluu and replace them with the name of the area. Eze Wokpo further stated that all the Landlord Associations in Agbada-Eledo were under the new Executive led by Fortune Dike Ejekwu and should submit to the new executive and refer all matters to them.

The new chairman, Fortune Dike Ejekwu said he would abide by the admonitions of the Royal fathers of Rukpokwu, stressing that his preoccupation at the moment was to continue to maintain the existing peace in the area.

Earlier, the chairman of the planning committee, Sir Eruni Uwom in his welcome address gave a brief history of Agbada-Eledo area, saying it shares boundaries with Aluu and Igwuruta and made up of Eleven (11) communities, namely, Rumuojie, Rumuehinwo, Mgbuchi, Rumuiwhechiorlu, Rumudima, Rumuorluwada, Rumuamadiojugwu, Rumundandachukwu, Rumuogworlu, Rumuowhor-nu-Otunne and Rumuorluogoria, all of which he stressed were under Eledo-Nkpor Village. ‎ He clarified that C4i Junction which was wrongly called Aluu Junction should henceforth be known and called Agbada Eledo Junction in Rukpokwu Town to reflect the land/area where it was located,stressing that the Junction was not in Aluu land area.