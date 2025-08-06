Historians Can Provide Solutions To Nigeria’s Economic Problems- Prof Solomon Ikunga

A Professor of African History and Diplomacy, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education Rumuolumeni Port-Harcourt Rivers State Nigeria Professor Solomon Anelechi Ikunga has opined that Historians can indeed provide solutions to Nigeria’s economic problems.

He made this assertion while delivering the 68th inaugural lecture of the University at the university auditorium on Thursday July 31, 2025.

Speaking on the topic titled “Angels As Diplomats And Humans As Oracle’s On The Pathways Of History “, Professor Ikunga emphasized that Historians have advocated for a revolution that will completely eliminate the ruling class and put in place a classless society, arguing that if that happens, the issue of bad leadership and corruption including underdevelopment will be put to an end.

He observed that Nigeria is foot dragging and underdeveloping because Historians who have superior ideas and better insights are not always considered into positions where they would positively contribute in shaping the future destiny of the country.

The continuous economic downturn in the country according to him, is pushing the poor into abject poverty despite the existence of abundant human and material resources. Professor Solomon Anelechi Ikunga noted that any country where it’s citizens are hungry, stirs up problems of National security concern because hunger in any land equally has a national security implications. He hinted that Historians have repeatedly advocated for better measures but unfortunately Nigerian Government keeps applying other measures such as price control and bursting warehouses where food stuffs have been hoarded .

The 68th inaugural Lecturer explained that the economic problems bedeviling African and Nigeria can be resolved if Government at all levels effectively tackle these problems from the Historians point of view. He described Historians as Oracles used in discovering or enlightening the paths of history especially in historical reconstruction with all dark parts of history now having explanations for their being.

He regretted that in the 21st century when other parts of the world have attained an appreciable level of development in areas of steady power supply, food sufficiency, stable economy, good transport infrastructure, food, medical infrastructure, reduction in unemployment rate, sanitation, environmental protection, housing infrastructure, elimination of bottlenecks in ease of doing business, educational development, science and technology development, good governance, a corrupt free society, Nigeria is yet to achieve progress in any of these areas.

This the Professor of African History and Diplomacy argued is due to Nigerians neglecting the knowledge of history and historians in the pathways of life’s problems. History he remarked is a veritable guide to the successful leadership and yet historians have been edged out of government administration in Nigeria. Corruption and bad leadership have become the order of the day because Historians are not always considered into positions of governance that can allow them to effectively put the knowledge of past successful leaders, diplomatic ideas and the efficacy of Oracles for survival and growth of Nigeria presently.

Professor Ikunga noted that if historians are conscripted into the administration of the country, they can provide solutions to the economic problems that are pushing the poor into abject penury despite the existence of abundant material resources. The problem of food shortages, hunger and starvation for him, can be eliminated by harnessing the historical knowledge of the past economies to be able to detect what has gone wrong today in order to get the problem solved.

Furthermore, Historians as Oracles by their training can contribute in solving the problem of waste management using the Ikwerre traditional waste management style which the people in the pre-colonial era saw as bio-degradable and non-biodegradable materials and adequately disposed them in that manner. Historians and Diplomats as the Angels of the present generation should be given the opportunity in leadership to help improve and develop Nigeria.

The 68th inaugural Lecturer recommend that Diplomatic should be above board, without blemishes, be honest, dedicated, truthful and hardworking. Diplomats and Historians should act as Pathfinders, be obedient and play to the rules of engagement. He also suggested that Historians should be diligent and resourceful like the Oracles in order to contribute to nation building.

He concluded that the foreign policy articulation of the country will continue to fail if Diplomats refuse to work like Angels. The pursuit of Nigerian National interest will hit the rocks where it conflicts with the interest of any superior nation except if historians are employed to manage the affairs of the Nigerian foreign policy.

Speaking the Vice Chancellor of IAUE Professor Okechuku Onuchuku agreed that Historians have valuable insights and ideas that can shape the future of the country. He emphasized the importance of history in understanding Nigeria’s past, present and future and lauded the 68th inaugural Lecturer for highlighting the potential benefits of incorporating historical knowledge and historians in Nigeria’s development and governance.

Professor Onuchuku also agreed that Historians should be involved in governance and leadership and that they should work together with Diplomats in honesty and dedication to improve the development of Nigeria. Professor Veronica Emem Okogbaa in a vote of thanks appreciated the Vice Chancellor for the opportunity given to Professors to showcase their years of research experience. She also thanked everyone who found time to grace the occasion.