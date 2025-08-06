Chief Gani Topba Urges Christians To Pray For Nigeria

The leader of the Conscience of Ogoni People (COOP) and renowned community rights advocate, Chief Gani Topba, has called on Christians across Nigeria to intensify prayers for divine intervention in the affairs of the nation, particularly as the country battles with rising insecurity, poor governance, and deepening political dysfunction.

Chief Topba made this passionate appeal on Sunday, August 3, 2025, while addressing reporters in Port Harcourt, shortly after attending a worship service in one of the city’s Pentecostal churches.

According to him, the times call for urgent spiritual action, especially from believers who are mandated by Scripture to pray for their nations.

He reminded Christians that just as the Bible instructs them to pray for the peace of Jerusalem, Nigerian Christians must understand that their “Jerusalem” is Nigeria — the land of their birth and their divine assignment.

“As Christians, we are mandated to pray for the peace of Jerusalem,” Chief Topba said. “For us in Nigeria, our Jerusalem is this country. It is the land of our birth, the land where God has placed us, and it is our duty to pray earnestly for its peace, prosperity, and redemption.”

He decried what he described as the stranglehold of ungodly and corrupt individuals over the political and economic leadership of Nigeria, saying that many of the nation’s leaders lack the fear of God and have continued to act in ways that sabotage the dreams of Nigeria’s founding fathers.

“There are too many people in power today who do not mean well for this nation. Nigeria is under the control of politicians whose hearts are hardened — those who lead without compassion, without integrity, and without vision,” he stated.

Chief Topba warned that unless the Church rises up in serious prayer and civic action, Nigeria’s fragile peace and future development would remain endangered. He said the rising cases of insecurity, political violence, and unchecked corruption are symptoms of a country in need of divine rescue.

He urged Christian leaders across denominations to see prayer for Nigeria not as optional, but as a spiritual responsibility and national assignment. “We cannot afford to be indifferent or silent in times like these. Every altar, every pulpit, and every prayer group must lift Nigeria before God,” he added.

According to Chief Topba, what Nigeria urgently needs is not just political office holders, but men and women with a deep fear of God, Christ-like humility, and the moral strength to lead with truth and justice. He said the current leadership culture must give way to one rooted in righteousness, character, and national interest.

“We need leaders who possess a Christ-like attitude, high moral integrity, and a burning passion to lead Nigeria to the Promised Land,” he declared. “The promise of Nigeria is still alive, but we need men and women who are selfless, courageous, and committed to seeing that promise fulfilled.”

He also lamented that despite Nigeria’s abundant natural and human resources, the nation has remained stuck in the same cycle of underdevelopment and broken dreams. Chief Topba said this is largely because Nigeria has not had enough leaders who govern with the fear of God and a clear sense of accountability to the people.

“It is time for us to cry out to God to rescue Nigeria from those whose personal ambition is destroying public trust. Our leaders must be men and women of conscience. The future of our children depends on the choices we make today,” he warned.

Chief Topba used the opportunity to encourage Christians to also participate more actively in civic responsibilities — including registering to vote, holding leaders accountable, and standing against injustice in every form. He said spiritual revival must walk hand-in-hand with active citizenship.

He also called on religious leaders not to focus solely on prosperity messages or inward-looking doctrines, but to boldly preach righteousness, national healing, and the importance of godly leadership. “It is time for the Church to reclaim its prophetic voice and speak truth to power,” he said. He concluded his remarks with a firm appeal to the body of Christ across Nigeria: “Let us not lose hope. God is still interested in this country. Let us pray without ceasing, act with wisdom, and trust that in due time, righteousness will exalt this nation.”