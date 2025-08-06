GODO President Applauds Tinubu For Honouring Ogoni Nine, Establishing Varsity In Ogoni Land

The President of the Ogonis in Diaspora Organisation (GODO), Chief Ambrose Kii, has expressed deep appreciation to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), for his responsive leadership and unprecedented gestures toward the Ogoni people — including the posthumous recognition of the Ogoni Nine and the establishment of the Federal University of Environment and Technology in Ogoniland.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Chief Kii described these actions as “historic milestones that have restored hope, dignity, and belonging to a people who have long struggled for justice, recognition, and development within the Nigerian federation.”

He commended President Tinubu for bestowing national honours on the late Ogoni Nine and leaders of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), including Ken Saro-Wiwa, who were executed in November 1995.

Kii described the recognition as both symbolic and strategic, marking a turning point in the country’s approach to environmental justice and human rights.

“This honour is not just for the Ogoni Nine but for every Nigerian who believes in justice, equity, and the sanctity of life. President Tinubu has demonstrated that our national memory can be corrected, and our past pain acknowledged,” Kii said.

He added that the gesture has helped begin a healing process for thousands of families who have lived with the generational trauma of the executions and the years of neglect that followed.

Kii also hailed the Federal Government for establishing the Federal University of Environment and Technology in Ogoniland, describing it as a transformational investment in the future of the region.

He noted that the institution, the first of its kind in Nigeria, would become a hub for environmental science, remediation, and sustainable development — fittingly located in a region ravaged by decades of pollution from oil extraction.

“We are grateful beyond words that after years of advocacy, President Tinubu has finally delivered what is both a symbolic and practical solution to the environmental and developmental challenges of Ogoni,” he said.

He praised the appointment of renowned educationist, Professor Don Baridam, as the pioneer Pro-Chancellor of the university, calling him “a man of integrity and academic distinction whose leadership will lay a solid foundation for the university’s future.” He also applauded the inclusion of other competent Ogonis in the governing council, describing it as a step toward inclusive representation and self-determination.

Chief Kii paid glowing tributes to key political figures whose legislative efforts laid the groundwork for the university. He singled out former Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, who initiated the university bill during his time representing Rivers South East Senatorial District.

“We must honour Senator Abe for his foresight and for planting the seed that has now borne fruit. History will remember him as a pioneer of this transformative vision,” Kii said.

He equally praised the current Senator for Rivers South East, Senator Barry Mpigi, for his tireless pursuit of the university bill through the National Assembly and its eventual passage into law. “Senator Mpigi’s legislative tenacity and connection to the grassroots made the university a reality,” he said.

The GODO President also acknowledged Hon. Dumnamene Dekor, the Member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, for his strong support in the House of Representatives. “Hon. Dekor was instrumental in building momentum and securing broad support for the university bill. His efforts ensured Ogoni voices were heard where it mattered most,” he added.

Kii further expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for maintaining open engagement with Ogoni stakeholders and responding swiftly to local concerns, particularly the controversy surrounding the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP).

He lauded the President for reversing the appointment of a non-indigene as HYPREP Project Coordinator after public outcry and reinstating an indigenous Ogoni to lead the agency. “That singular decision reinforced our trust in this administration’s fairness and readiness to listen,” he said.

He, however, urged the President to increase funding for HYPREP and demand accountability and transparency from those managing the cleanup project. “The cleanup of Ogoniland must not be allowed to stall or be compromised. We urge Mr. President to closely monitor its progress,” Kii stated.

Looking ahead, Chief Kii appealed for continued federal support in actualising two core Ogoni demands — the creation of Bori State and support for an Ogoni governorship bid in Rivers State. He said both aspirations are essential to redressing long-standing political and economic marginalisation.

“We believe that the creation of Bori State and an Ogoni governor in Rivers State are legitimate demands. Our people, who have contributed so much to Nigeria, deserve the opportunity to govern and develop their land,” he said.

Kii concluded by reaffirming the support of Ogonis in the diaspora for the Tinubu administration. “With what we have seen so far, we are hopeful. The President has taken steps that no previous administration dared. We urge him to go even further and consolidate the Ogoni legacy as part of Nigeria’s progress story,” he said.