‘Nigeria Won’t Survive If APC Wins In 2027’, El-Rufai Raises Alarm

Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has warned that Nigeria could lose its unity and stability if the All Progressives Congress (APC) returns to power in 2027.

El-Rufai made the statement on Saturday, August 2, in Sokoto during a grassroots mobilisation event organised by the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

He said his decision to align with the opposition coalition was driven by a desire to help remove the ruling party from office.

“I am not in politics to get anything for myself. I am in politics to serve,” he said.

The former governor accused the APC of failing Nigerians and said another term for the current administration would be disastrous.

“When the government does not serve the people, it is my duty as a senior citizen to come out and condemn it and take steps to reverse the situation,” he said.

“If we allow this party and the government to continue for a second term in office, what remains of Nigeria’s social capital will be destroyed and we may not have a country at all. This is a fight for our lives.”

Describing the ADC as a platform for Nigerians who reject the direction the APC has taken the country, El-Rufai said the coalition represents hope for a better future.

A founding member of the APC, El-Rufai left the party in March 2025 after the Senate blocked his ministerial nomination over alleged security concerns.

He joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP) but was expelled and banned for 30 years for allegedly forging membership records. Meanwhile, he has since found a new political home in the ADC-led coalition aiming to unseat the APC in the next general election.