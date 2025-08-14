Forgery Accusations Cloud Fundamental Rights Suit in Rivers’ Court

By Ken Asinobi

…As Counsel Alleges Doctor Named In Medical Report ‘Does Not Exist’

A major legal battle unfolding in the High Court of Rivers State has taken a dramatic turn with startling allegations of forged medical evidence being presented in a ₦500 million fundamental rights suit.

Charles G. Nwogu Esq, counsel to Livinus Eze, has publicly accused the opposing party, Hilary Chukwugozirim Anya, of submitting a fabricated medical report as the cornerstone of a case claiming that Eze orchestrated an assault involving military personnel.

The contested medical report, purportedly issued by the Accident and Emergency Department of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), is alleged to be fraudulent.

In the Suit No: PHC/939/FHR/2024, Hilary Chukwugozirim Anya (Applicant) AND Livinus Eze (Respondent), Anya seeks several reliefs centered on the violation of his fundamental rights.

Primarily, he requests declarations that the Respondent’s acts on February 10, 2024—specifically the beating, manhandling, unlawful detention, attempted abduction by placing him in a car boot, restriction of movement, public harassment, intimidation, and threats—were unlawful, unconstitutional, and violated his constitutional rights to personal dignity, liberty, and freedom of movement, as well as relevant African human rights provisions.

Additionally, the applicant seeks perpetual injunctions restraining the Respondent and any associates from further violations including harassment, intimidation, unlawful arrest, and social media defamation.

He also demands a public apology published in a national newspaper for the humiliation and rights violations suffered, alongside an award of Five Hundred Million Naira in general and exemplary damages for the severity of the breaches, with 10% interest per annum on the judgment sum until fully paid.

But, according to Eze’s learned counsel, Nwogu, during a recent press conference in Port Harcourt, investigations reveal that the medical report names a doctor—Dr. Eramus Orage, —who he claimed, does not exist within the UPTH medical staff, raising serious questions about the report’s authenticity.

“Such a doctor is fictional,” the lawyer told journalists, emphasizing that the document’s origin and validity are highly suspect.

Further scrutiny has highlighted inconsistencies in the documentation process, including conflicting dates on the inquiry responses from the hospital’s Advisory Committee to the Medical Director (CMAC) and the Head of the Accident and Emergency Department.

The lawyer further alleged that while the committee purportedly issued a verification letter on July 17, 2024, the department head only made official remarks denying the report’s legitimacy days later, casting doubt on the report’s issuance and approval.

Nwogu called attention to the danger that the court might be misled by the forged report into awarding a substantial judgment grounded on false evidence, thus perpetrating a grave injustice.

“If this report is not properly queried, the consequence could be a wrongful compensation order causing immense trauma and damage,” he warned.

The disputed medical report supports Hilary Anya’s fundamental rights claim, alleging he was physically assaulted by Engr. Okechukwu and his associates.

However, Nwogu stressed that this suit is part of a broader intimidation campaign by land grabbers seeking to unlawfully seize ownership of Engr. Okechukwu’s land.

In response to these events, Nwogu has filed multiple suits: a counterclaim to protect his client’s land rights, and a defamation case demanding ₦45 million in damages for false statements circulating in social media groups controlled by the opposing party. The High Court is expected to deliver judgment by September 30, 2025. Nwogu remains confident that the court will consider the evidence of fraud and exercise its authority to set aside any judgment obtained by deceit, restoring justice to his client.