Rivers Police Command Dismantles Interstate Car Snatching Syndicate

The Rivers State Police Command says it has successfully dismantled a sophisticated car theft syndicate operating across multiple states in Nigeria. The operation led to the arrest of twelve male suspects and the recovery of twenty two (22) stolen vehicles.

The case according to the command began in September 2024 after a report by Mr. Enoch Daniel, who was dispossessed of his Toyota Hiace bus at Trailer Park, Onne.

Swift investigations by the Command’s C4i Strikeforce/Octopus team led to the arrest of:

John Amadi 40 years from Ogu/Bolo LGA

Nna Goodluck 45 years from Khana LGA

Both ex-convicts confessed they were hired by one Godspower Okpa to snatch the vehicle using hammers and were paid ₦90,000 each.

Further investigations extended to Obibo, Kano, and Akwa Ibom, resulting in the arrest of key suspects including:

Yakubu Abdullah ‘m’ 35 years, apprehended in Obibo during a pickup,

Abdulkareem Saminu ‘m’ 35 years, caught with two stolen vehicles,

Adamu Musa, ‘m’ a dismissed Police Officer from Akwa Ibom, in possession of 11 vehicles

The syndicate is coordinated by Falco Ibrahim ‘m’ currently at large, whose network spans Rivers, Anambra, Taraba, Enugu, Borno, Kano, Delta, and Akwa Ibom States. Vehicles were smuggled via his agent, Shehu Shagari ‘m’ now in custody, and sold in Cameroon either whole or as parts. Other arrested members include:

Onyekachi Igwe ‘m’ 53 years, ex-convict and Port Harcourt liaison, who confessed to earning over ₦5 million in eight months,

Ikechukwu Joseph ‘m’ 35 years and Michael Emerenwa ‘m’ 40 years, both auto-electricians who modified vehicles for export

Elijah Nwauwa Sunday ‘m’ 45 years, a self-styled pastor from Owerri, Imo State, who fronted as a spiritual leader while acting as the syndicate’s broker at Mgbuka-Obosi car scrap market, Onitsha

Samuel Ejigbo ‘m’ 39 years from Kogi State, an ex-convict and field operator in Port Harcourt,

Umar Jabbo ‘m’ 25 years from Taraba State, caught attempting to purchase a stolen Toyota Camry All suspects will be charged to count upon the conclusion of investigations, while efforts are ongoing to arrest the ringleader and other fleeing accomplices.