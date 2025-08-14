Mrs Gbenewa B. B. Nwikabari Passes On

A renowned journalist and Editor-in-Chief of Society Conscience Newspaper, Elder B. B. Nwikabari has lost his beloved wife and vibrant servant of God, Evang. Mrs Gbenewa Rose B.B-Nwikabari.

The late Evang.(Mrs) Gbenewa Rose B.B-Nwikabari died on Saturday 9th August 2025 at BMH, now Rivers State University Teaching Hospital in Port Harcourt.

Until her death, she was the founder and General Overseer of a PH base religious organization, EMMANUEL TRINITY PRAYER NETWORK.

A statement by the husband, Elder B.B. Nwikabari who is a former Director News, Radio Rivers FM stereo indicates that burial announcement would be announced in due course