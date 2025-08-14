Metro

Mrs Gbenewa B. B. Nwikabari Passes On

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 16 minutes ago
0 Less than a minute
Late Evang Mrs Gbenewa Rose B. B. Nwikabari

A renowned journalist and Editor-in-Chief of Society Conscience  Newspaper, Elder B. B. Nwikabari has lost his beloved wife and vibrant servant of God, Evang. Mrs Gbenewa Rose B.B-Nwikabari.     

The late Evang.(Mrs) Gbenewa Rose B.B-Nwikabari died on Saturday 9th August 2025 at BMH, now Rivers State University  Teaching Hospital in Port Harcourt.     

Until her death, she was the founder and General Overseer of a PH base religious organization, EMMANUEL TRINITY PRAYER NETWORK.          

A statement by the husband, Elder B.B. Nwikabari who is a former Director News, Radio Rivers FM stereo indicates that burial announcement would be announced in due course

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 16 minutes ago
0 Less than a minute
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

Terror Returns To Khana LGA As Armed Men Abduct, Behead Local Farmer

5 minutes ago

Aviation Minister, Keyamo Orders Probe Of Passenger’s Nude Video

50 minutes ago

Ibom Air Bans Passenger For Life Over Violent Assault On Crew

1 hour ago

Seized NYSC Certificate: Falana Makes Case For Corps Member

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Back to top button