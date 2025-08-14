ESOCS Students Campus Fellowship Embarks On Souls Winning Campaign

Students of the Christian faith in the Rivers State University under the aiges of Mount Zion Youths Society fellowship (MZYS) of the Eternal Secred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church (ESOCS) are set to embark on awareness campaign and evangelism to win souls for Christ.

Speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt, President of the MZYS in the campus, Miss Favour Anthony through her Vice president, Sister Miracle Okechukwu said the campaign is part of the program of activities the students lined up to celebrate the centenary anniversary of the ESOCS Church.

The Youths president explained that though the campus fellowship is about 17 years old, it has not made much impact as even some ESOCS members there are not aware of its existence.

According to her, “apart from the spiritual and welfare benefits for the students, the fellowship has a temporary accommodation for stranded students of the church.”.

She added that they normally have their fellowships every Wednesday by 3.p m. at the Staff School area where other denominations are quartered too for their spiritual growth.

Sister Anthony further disclosed that the theme of the Youths programme which is “Praise That Tells The Story” is majorly to win souls for God as well as to create awareness of the MZYS on campus.

She used the opportunity to urge the parents and guardance to appeal to their children/Wards to identify with the youth body for protection and divine guidance.

She also said the invitation is open to Lecturer members too for their spiritual growth. “We equally intend to raise funds with the opportunity to enable us purchase musical equipments and chairs for our weekly worships”; she declared.