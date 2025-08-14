Aviation Minister, Keyamo Orders Probe Of Passenger’s Nude Video

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has ordered an investigation into the release of the nude video of the Ibom Air passenger, Comfort Emmanson, who allegedly assaulted officials on a flight inbound Lagos from Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

Keyamo gave the directive via a statement issued on Monday, August 11, 2025.

The minister, who described the release of the video as a denigration of womanhood, directed that whoever released that part of the video among the staff be singled out and sanctioned.

The nude video followed the release of the video that showed Emmanson’s breasts after her clothes were torn during the scuffle with Ibom Air staff and aviation security officials.

Keyamo stated: “Whilst we support the filming of her recalcitrant behaviour as evidence to prosecute her, what is deplorable is to release such evidence containing indecent exposure to the public to ridicule her. That is totally unacceptable to us.

“We will not fold our arms and tolerate the debasing of womanhood. I have therefore directed that whoever released that part of the video containing the indecent exposure amongst the staff should be singled out and adequately sanctioned.

“I have also directed that the airlines must continue to train and retrain their staff in public relations and how to deal with potentially explosive situations in order to diffuse them promptly or nip them in the bud, except when it becomes inevitable.

“I have also directed a joint security meeting between relevant agencies next week for better coordination of security measures in situations like this or similar ones we witnessed recently.”

Keyamo noted that for genuinely aggrieved passengers, there are clearly laid-down remedies to address grievances.

Keyamo said the Consumer Protection Directorate of the NCAA has consistently advertised these remedies, stressing that there is no point trying to take the laws into one’s hands that may lead to dire consequences. “We will continue to apply equal sanctions available to us in Aviation on any such erring passengers, that is lengthy flight bans and report the matters to other law-enforcement agencies to do their bit within their powers,” the minister added.