Ibom Air Bans Passenger For Life Over Violent Assault On Crew

Nigerian air carrier, Ibom Air, has imposed a lifetime ban on a female passenger after she violently assaulted crew members and security personnel, and attempted to use a fire extinguisher as a weapon during and after a scheduled flight.

The airline, in a statement on Monday, said the incident happened on Sunday, August 10, 2025, on its Uyo–Lagos service and involved Ms Comfort Emmanson, who initially refused to switch off her mobile phone before take-off despite repeated instructions from crew members.

Upon arrival in Lagos, “she walked up to the unsuspecting Purser, stepped on her, forcibly tore off her wig, removed her glasses and threw it to the floor, and used her footwear to assault her.

She slapped her several times and when the other cabin crew member tried to intervene, she slapped her too,” the airline said.

“She then attempted to forcibly remove a fire extinguisher to use as a weapon, an act that could have damaged and grounded the aircraft.”

“Before security could arrive, the Purser as seen on the viral video on the internet, prevented the passenger from leaving the aircraft until security arrived,” Ibom Air stated.

“She attacked them as well, lashing out violently at the security personnel. She was then restrained and removed from the aircraft by force.”

“She continued to assault Ibom Air security personnel, and even slapped the ground supervisor,” the airline added.

The passenger was taken into custody by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) security and handed over to the Nigeria Police Force for investigation.

Ibom Air has also reported the matter to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and placed a permanent travel restriction on her, reiterating its “zero-tolerance policy towards any form of unruly or violent conduct that threatens the safety of passengers, crew, or equipment.”

SaharaReporters earlier on Monday reported how drama erupted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos when the female passenger assaulted a flight attendant and later clashed with airport officials.

According to eyewitness accounts, the in-flight drama began when she reportedly struck an air hostess, escalating after landing with viral videos showing her confronting security personnel on the tarmac before being forcibly escorted into an airport bus.

The NCAA has since reminded air travellers that air travel comes with responsibilities as well as rights, warning that unruly behaviour will not be tolerated. The incident comes just days after another high-profile case involving Fuji legend Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as KWAM1, who was handed a flight ban after an altercation with ValueJet staff at Abuja’s Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on August 5, 2025.