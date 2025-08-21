Politics

APC Founding Member Dumps Party For ADC

A founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State, Muhammad Bello, has left the ruling party and joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Bello, who once served as Political Adviser to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya and earlier represented Gombe South Constituency in the State House of Assembly, confirmed his resignation in a letter to his ward chairman in Bolari-East, Gombe Local Government Area.

According to Daily Sun, he said the decision was personal.

His defection is coming at a time when opposition parties in Gombe are strengthening their ranks ahead of the 2027 elections.

Observers said Bello’s entry into the ADC will help the party’s restructuring drive and give it a stronger presence across local government areas.

This move follows a similar path taken by other former APC leaders in Gombe, including Abdullahi Ataka, a onetime state organising secretary and youth mobiliser, who also joined the ADC after leaving the ruling party.

Meanwhile, the ADC in Gombe recently endorsed former Senate President, David Mark, as its national leader.

The party cautioned its former governorship candidate, Nafiu Bala, against parading himself as national chairman, warning that such an act could lead to his expulsion. State chairman, Auwal Baba Barde, explained that the decision to rally behind Mark was supported by officials across all 11 local government areas.

