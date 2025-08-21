DNC Rissi Praises “Man O War” Nigeria For Success Of 3rd National Camp In Rivers State

The “Man O War” Nigeria National Command’s 3rd National Camp, held in Rivers State, has been hailed by participants as a resounding success.

Speaking at the event, Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, lauded the exemplary discipline of the “Man O War” paramilitary.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Rivers State Ministry of Youth Development, Mrs. Ruhuoma Kejeh, the Sole Administrator emphasized that what the youths of Rivers State and Nigeria urgently need amid current challenges is the discipline to harness their potential for greatness.

“Opportunities abound, but without developed skills, no one can seize them effectively. The government may not directly provide for everyone, but it creates an enabling environment for those with potential to thrive. This camping exercise reflects Man O War Nigeria’s strong commitment to youth development, which I am proud to be part of and hope to be recognized as a member,” Mrs. Kejeh stated.

The National Commander of Man O War Nigeria and President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NC Adedamola Gbenga, highlighted the camp’s theme, “Securing Education Through Leadership: A Volunteer Approach to Safe School Implementation,” saying it tackles critical national challenges. He stressed that strengthening education and security requires responsible citizens to nurture leadership and protect the aspirations of young people.

“Nigeria’s greatest resource is not oil or minerals but the untapped potential of its youth, which calls for enabling infrastructure and platforms. In this digital era, a local idea can become a global solution,” NC Gbenga added. He affirmed that the camping exercise serves as a vital platform to orient and empower youths to maximize their talents and achieve greatness.

Deputy National Commander, Operation and Rescue/Tactical Squad of Man O War Nigeria, Rt. Rev. Apostle Ambassador Kriss Natty Rissi, who also serves as Camp Planning Committee Chairman and Camp Commandant, congratulated the National Command on the camp’s success. He noted that the National Commander is deeply committed to advancing the paramilitary through youth empowerment and development.

DNC Rissi also commended the Rivers State Government for its sincere interest in integrating the paramilitary, recognizing its high discipline and potential. He shared that Man O War Nigeria, founded in 1951, focuses on community development, youth training, and leadership development through well-structured commands at national, regional, state, and local levels.

He emphasized that Man O War Nigeria has consistently exceeded expectations due to its strict discipline, urging the government to fully harness its potential for comprehensive national development.

The event welcomed 1,100 participants from all 36 Nigerian states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, who gathered at the Citizenship and Leadership Training Center in Aluu for this impactful camp, DNC Rissi confirmed.