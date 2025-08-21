News

Akpabio Returns From London Vacation Amid Health Speculation

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 2 hours ago
0 Less than a minute

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has returned to Nigeria after a short vacation in London, dispelling widespread rumours about his health.

Akpabio arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 4am on Monday and was received by senators, aides and supporters at the presidential wing.

His absence after attending the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Geneva, Switzerland, from July 29 to 31, had sparked speculation on social media that he was critically ill and hospitalised.

Speaking with journalists on arrival, Akpabio dismissed the rumours, describing them as baseless. “There’s nothing like such. I’m fit as a fiddle. I only stopped over in London for a short vacation,” he said.

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 2 hours ago
0 Less than a minute
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

Power Struggle Hits Ogoni Royal Resources, As Chairman, MD Demand Resolution Withdrawal

19 minutes ago

Emergency Rule: An aberration Yet Necessary For Civil Order In Rivers – PDP Stalwart

22 minutes ago

SWIJ To Train Journalists On Career Skills

25 minutes ago

Plans Underway To Renovate Rivers State Secretariat

30 minutes ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Back to top button