Akpabio Returns From London Vacation Amid Health Speculation

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has returned to Nigeria after a short vacation in London, dispelling widespread rumours about his health.

Akpabio arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 4am on Monday and was received by senators, aides and supporters at the presidential wing.

His absence after attending the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Geneva, Switzerland, from July 29 to 31, had sparked speculation on social media that he was critically ill and hospitalised.

Speaking with journalists on arrival, Akpabio dismissed the rumours, describing them as baseless. “There’s nothing like such. I’m fit as a fiddle. I only stopped over in London for a short vacation,” he said.