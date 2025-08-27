2027: I Will Back Anyone That Emerges ADC Presidential Candidate – Atiku

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has stated that he will support whoever emerges as the winner of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) primary in 2026.

Atiku said it would not matter whether he wins the party’s ticket or not.

Atiku, one of the top leaders of the coalition movement, addressed members of the party during the welcome ceremony of the new defectors to the coalition party in Lagos State on Saturday.

ADC received top members of the ADC and LP into its fold.

The defectors were welcomed into the ADC folds by the National Secretary, Rauf Aregbesola; Senator Kolawole Ogunwale; and the State ADC Chairman, Mr. George Ashiru.

Atiku, represented by Prof. Ola Olateju was the guest speaker at the ceremony.

On the question of who would emerged as the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku said only the party would determine that.

“It is not a thing we can predetermine. Whoever emerges through free and fair contests, we are all going to support,” Atiku said.

According to him, he all the aspirants are expected to get a level playing field while the door is open to everyone to contest.

“We are not imposing anyone on the people,” he added.

Atiku pointed out that whoever wins the party’s primary would be representative of all Nigerians in the election. The three frontrunners for the ADC presidential ticket include former governors, presidential aspirants and candidates, Chibuike Amaechi, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar himself.