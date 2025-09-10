New Leadership Takes Over Port Harcourt Customs Area I

Comptroller Salamatu Atuluku has assumed the leadership position of the Nigeria Customs Service Area 1, Port Harcourt, replacing Comptroller YM Hashim who has been redeployed to import and Export unit of the Nigeria Customs Service Headquarters in Abuja.

In an emotion laden handover and taking over ceremony Thursday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Capital which was attended by officers and Men of the Nigeria Customs Service, critical stakeholders, members of the press amongst others, the new Customs Area Controller, Comptroller S Atuluku expressed Joy for the new appointment saying it was a defining point in her career even as the out gone Customs Area Controller, Comptroller YM Hashim said the Command has generated N187 Billion Revenue in 8 months of 2025.

Speaking at the event, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Atuluku said that it was a great joy and sense of humility to stand before everybody to receive the baton of leadership of the Command insisting “this is not just a ceremonial moment; it is a defining point in my career, and I am grateful to God Almighty, to the Comptroller General of Customs Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR and his management team for finding me worthy of this responsibility.”

She however, recognized and sincerely appreciated her predecessor, Comptroller YM Hashim, for his selfless service and remarkable contributions to the success of the Command, noting that “he has laid a solid foundation in revenue collection, trade facilitation, and stakeholder engagement “, even as she promised it would be upon such foundation that she would strive to build.

“Comptroller Sir, I wish you the very best in your next assignment and life endeavors.”

“To my senior officers, I come with an open heart and mind. I believe strongly in teamwork, and I know that leadership is not about one person but about collective efforts. I urge you all to give me the same cooperation and commitment you have shown my predecessor, if not more. Together, we will ensure that this Command continues to stand tall”, she stated.

Continuing, She emphasized “To our stakeholders, and other critical partners here today, I see you not just as stakeholders but as partners in progress.”

“The growth of this Command depends on the strength of our collaboration. I promise to keep the doors of dialogue open, to listen, to understand, and to work with you in ways that will strengthen trade, enhance compliance, and bring mutual benefits.”

She promised to collaborate with the press for effective reportage especially in the area of transparency and accountability

Her words: “Gentlemen of the press, you are an important bridge between us and the public. I look forward to working with you as partners in transparency and accountability.”

She vowed to lead with fairness, dedication and human face.”I pledge to lead with fairness, dedication, and a human face. “

“My doors will remain open, and I will count on your prayers, cooperation, and goodwill to succeed in this new assignment.”

“Once again, I thank the Comptroller General of Customs for this opportunity, my predecessor for his legacy, and all of you for the warm reception”, she added.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the out-gone Comptroller YM Hashim says “I am deeply touched to see so many familiar faces here today, people who have walked with me on this journey, shared in the challenges, and stood by the Command through thick and thin.”

He emphasized that their presence meant more to him than ordinary words can explain.

“Your presence means more to me than words can fully capture.”

“Today is not just about change in leadership; it is about honouring the story of this Command, the hard work of its officers, and the bond we have built with our stakeholders. Looking back, I see a Command that has grown stronger, not just because of one person, but because of the collective spirit of everyone in this room.”

Giving his scorecard on revenue generation during his tenure as Port Harcourt Area 1 Customs controller, from October 2023 to August 2025, Comptroller YM Hashim said “Every success has an underlining story.”

“I reported to Area 1 Command in October 2023, meeting a big revenue “shoe” of ₦11.8Billion. By the end of the year 2023, the total collection was One Hundred and sixteen Billion ₦116.5Billion. When compared with 2022, which stood at ₦92Billion, ₦24Billion, representing a growth of 26.18%.”

“The year 2024 also started afresh with a revenue collection of ₦17,065Billion in January. At the close of that year, we had collected over ₦200Billion, surpassing the 2023 figure of ₦116.5Billion by over ₦84Billion, a percentage increase of 72.41%.”

“At the start of 2025, the Command was given a revenue target over ₦216Billion with a monthly average of ₦18.077Billion.”

“It might interest you to know that from January to August 2025, the Command recorded revenue collection of over ₦187Billion, leaving only about ₦29Billion to go for the year, with Four (4) powerful “ember” months remaining.”

“This collection, when compared to the same period in 2024, which stood at ₦142.5Billion, shows a difference of over ₦45Billion representing a revenue growth of about 32%. “

“At this juncture, it is sufficient to reiterate that the very big revenue “shoes” of ₦11Billion handed over to me by my predecessor has now expanded as the command recorded a revenue collection of over ₦31Billion in June 2025. These figures are not just numbers; they tell the story of sacrifice, teamwork, and the tireless commitment of officers and men of this Command, supported by our stakeholders”, he noted.

Speaking further, he said “To each and every one of you, I owe a debt of gratitude. To the officers and men of this Command, you have been my strength. Your dedication, your sacrifice, and your resilience are what made our achievements possible. To our stakeholders and partners, you did not just play your part, you walked with us like true companions, sometimes challenging us, sometimes encouraging us, but always reminding us that we are better together.”

“I also owe special thanks to the Comptroller-General of Customs and his Management team for giving me the privilege to serve here. Port Harcourt Area 1 has been more than a posting for me; it has been a home. I carry with me fond memories of teamwork, trust, and friendships that I will treasure long after I leave this seat.”

“As I hand over the baton today, my only request is simple: stand by my successor the same way you stood by me. Support, encourage, and work with her, because leadership may change, but our mission and our shared responsibility to the nation remain the same.” Comptroller Hashim said.

The event featured goodwill messages from officers and Men of the Nigeria Customs Service and critical stakeholders.

Delivering their goodwill messages Deputy Controller incharge of International Airport Umagwa DC SE Ntuen and Deputy Controller Valuation Customs Area 1 Command, DC MA Ayoola have described Comptroller YM Hashim has an achiever who has turned the revenue profile of Port Harcourt Area 1 into a positive direction.

They emphasized that his exit from Customs Area 1 was that of a mixed feeling having bonded so well with him.

They praised him for his leadership style especially in stakeholders Engagement, friendship disposition and dedication to duty.

They however said they were consoled as they would meet him in Abuja as the Controller in charge of the export and import unit at the Headquarters.

They equally used the opportunity to welcome the new Controller of the Command, Comptroller Salamatu Atuluku and pledged their unalloyed cooperation.

Also speaking, Dr Emmanuel Oko, Chapter Chairman, Association of Nigerian customs Licensed Customs Agents, (ANLCA) had paid a glowing tribute to the outgone Comptroller, YM Hashim, insisting that his stay at Customs Port Harcourt Area 1, has positively impacted on the agents.

He said his exit elicited a mixed reaction to him but was happy Hashim was not exiting the service but going to Abuja for new assignment.

“Am not completely angry because I will be seeing you in Abuja. I wish you Success and God’s guidance in your new assignment” Dr Oko said.

He also used the opportunity to welcome Comptroller Atuluku and assured her of his members’ support and cooperation to achieve her objectives.

The high point of the event was a presentation of an award of Excellence to Comptroller Hashim,by the Serving Youth Copers of the Command who described Comptroller Hashim as a Father. Present at the event include Members of ANLCA, NAGAFF among others