IAUE Top State Winner Of National Campus Debate

Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria, has been declared the state winner of the ongoing National Campus Debate 2025.

The university’s achievement reflects its commitment to intellectual excellence, civic engagement, and nation-building.

The Director General of the National Orientation Agency, Mallam Lanre Issa Onilu, congratulated IAUE on its achievement and wished the university continued brilliance in the next phase of the competition.

IAUE will represent Rivers State at the zonal face-to-face debate competition, scheduled to take place from September 15 to 22, 2025.

The debate competition focuses on the topic “Unity in Diversity: Designing National Identity in Nigeria’s Multicultural Society”.

The National Campus Debate aims to strengthen youth engagement, promote education, and foster national values and dialogue among students.

The competition offers significant rewards, with the national winner set to receive ₦50 million, the second-place winner ₦30 million, and the third-place winner ₦20 million. Dean Faculty of Humanities Professor Ibiere Ken-Maduako also the Coordinator of IAUE Debate Council and the Director Ideas Creativity and Innovation Professor Samuel Amaele trained the team that made the University proud.