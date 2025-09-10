Return of Governor Fubara, Lawmakers: Rivers People Set Agenda

Rivers State, the Treasure Base of the nation is poised for a significant political reset as suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara is expected to return to office on Thursday, September 18, 2025, following the end of a six-month state of emergency declared in March 2025.

During this period, democratic governance was suspended, with Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd) appointed as Sole Administrator.

The return of Governor Fubara, his deputy, Professor (Mrs.) Ngozi Odu, alongside reinstated members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, presents an opportunity for the people of Rivers State to set the agenda for governance and reconciliation amid lingering political tensions.

Expectations of the People

The people of Rivers have mixed expectations about the governor’s return. Many hope for genuine peace and the restoration of democratic governance that delivers dividends such as security, development, and good administration. Governor Fubara himself has urged his supporters and the broader public to embrace a spirit of forgiveness and cooperation to heal divisions and move forward together. He has thanked President Bola Tinubu for the intervention that averted potential anarchy, signaling an ongoing peace process .

However, skepticism remains as observers note that the state’s political landscape is still sharply divided.

There are two dominant camps. One is aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike—a former governor and influential political figure—and secondly, Governor Fubara’s camp. The rivalry persists despite the reconciliation efforts, with underlying tensions unresolved.

Political Dynamics and Recent Developments

The controversy surrounding the state of emergency and suspension of democratic institutions generated strong reactions nationwide.

The Nigerian Bar Association labeled the suspension unconstitutional, emphasizing that the constitution does not permit the President to remove elected officials without due process. Prominent political figures like former Governor Rotimi Amaechi also condemned the move as a threat to democracy.

The political influence of Chief Nyesom Wike remains robust. Since becoming Minister of the FCT in 2023, Wike’s political supporters have continued to dominate local government politics in Rivers State.

This dominance was evident in the August 30, 2025, local government elections conducted by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

These polls marked a historic breakthrough for the All Progressives Congress (APC), which won 20 out of 23 local government chairmanships, with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), aligned with Wike, securing only three.

However, it is widely observed that many successful candidates have loyalties to Wike’s camp, reflecting his continued political clout at the grassroots level.

The federal government’s appointments during the state of emergency have reportedly favored associates of Wike, adding to the perception that his camp holds an advantage even as Governor Fubara prepares to resume office.

Lawmakers and Political Stakeholders: Setting the Agenda

Ahead of Fubara’s return, lawmakers and political stakeholders emphasize that the people of Rivers must set the agenda to ensure governance focuses on inclusiveness, development, and peace.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, while pledging to work constructively with Governor Fubara, has maintained its role as opposition by holding the administration accountable. APC leaders stress collaboration without compromising their critical oversight role.

Governor Fubara’s reinstatement is seen by many as completing the restoration of governance in the state, bringing to an end the period marked by crisis and intervention.

The hope expressed is that both the executive and legislative arms will resume their constitutional roles, promoting democracy and good governance.

Yet, political observers caution that true reconciliation must go beyond mere coexistence; it requires addressing unresolved conflicts between the two major political camps to foster lasting unity.

In conclusion, as Governor Siminalayi Fubara prepares to return on September 18, 2025, Rivers people stand at a crossroads.

The overriding aspiration is to convert the current fragile peace into sustained democratic progress, neutralizing political rivalries while focusing on the welfare of the state’s diverse communities.

The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether the state can chart a new path toward inclusive governance and development or remain mired in political contestation. The people, together with their leaders, are charged with setting this agenda for the future.