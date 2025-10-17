Gov Fubara Fumes, Gives Marching Order To Contractor

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has given Raffoul Nigeria Limited, contractor handling the lingering 6.5 kilometers Woji-Aleto-Alesa-Refinary link road project one month to deliver or have the contract cancelled.

Expressing disappointment at the contractor following inspection of the project Friday, October 10, 2025, the governor said the handover note he received after the state of emergency showed that the Sole Administrator under the emergency rule, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas cancelled the contract.

He said from his own evaluation, after earlier giving Raffoul Nigeria Limited two successive variations to enable the contractor make meaningful progress, the result has been disappointing and he is tempted to affirm the cancellation of the contract declared by the Administrator.

Gov. Fubara said at the project site, “I feel highly disappointed with the level of performance of this contractor Raffoul.

This project was awarded in June 2020 by my predecessor and he managed the project.

“When I came in, I went as far as giving variations twice to enable them (the contractor) achieve good proportion of this job.

To my greatest surprise, there is no time you seat with them to discuss that you come out with anything substantial.

“I was briefed in the handover note (from the Administrator) that this particular project, while the emergency rule was on, was evaluated and he cancelled it.

If they can’t complete this job in the next one month, I will cancel the contract, honestly speaking.”

While on the project inspection, the governor encountered indiscriminate dredging activities on the Woji River, wondering why anyone should embark on such businesses posing a threat to the environment.

Gov. Fubara queried, “How could a normal human being be dredging very close to the bridge, is it proper? If I destroy the dredging machine they will say Fubara is a very wicked man.

“This is the last warning. If I come here or get any information that dredging activities are still being conducted around this area, moreover close to this bridge, I will take a drastic measure” The 6.5 kilometer Woji-Aleto-Alesa-Refinary link road includes a 200 meter bridge which is to serve as an alternative route to the East-West road.