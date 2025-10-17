Joy In Ogoni As Governor Fubara Reopens Fully Equipped Bori Zonal Hospital

It was an atmosphere of celebration and relief in Bori, the traditional headquarters of the Ogoni people, as the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, officially reopened the Bori Zonal Hospital, newly refurbished and equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities.

The hospital, which was commissioned by Governor Fubara a few days before the declaration of a state of emergency in the health sector, was, however, shut down and not opened for use after the commissioning — a situation that left many Ogonis wondering why the facility remained non-operational despite its completion.

But a recent visit to the hospital revealed a completely different picture. The once-silent wards now hum with activity as doctors, nurses, and patients fill the facility, following a directive from the Governor and the Rivers State Ministry of Health that the hospital be made fully functional.

Several patients and their relatives who spoke to newsmen expressed immense gratitude to the Governor for his intervention. Many described the reopening as timely and life-saving.

“Before now, we used to travel all the way to Port Harcourt for simple treatments,” said Baribefii Sampson, who accompanied his elderly mother for medical attention. “But today, with this hospital working again and properly equipped, our people can get good care right here in Bori. This is truly a blessing.”

Similarly, Leerabari Deezia, a young father who brought his child for pediatric care, said the facility’s operation had brought hope to many families in Ogoni.

“This hospital is now functioning beyond our expectations. You can see the doctors and nurses attending to patients with modern facilities.

Governor Fubara has really shown that he cares about the people,” he said.

Also speaking, Mrs. Faith-Yirakpoa Nwintee, whose daughter had just delivered a baby at the new maternity ward, was full of joy.

“We suffered before because women used to travel long distances to give birth. Some never made it,” she recalled. “But now, this place is neat, modern, and safe. We thank the Governor for remembering us.”he said.