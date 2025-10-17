New IAUE’s Board Chairman Holds Maiden Meeting With Council

The 13th Governing Council Chairman of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education Hon Chinyere Igwe has promised that they will ensure that the University remains a beacon of hope, fountain of knowledge, integrity and inclusiveness.

He made the promise during the maiden meeting of the body which held on Friday October 10, 2025 at the Council Chambers.

Dr Igwe who stated that they are called to harness the potentials of the academic community expressed gratitude to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja Chief Ezenwo Nyesom Wike and the Executive Governor of the State Sir Siminalayi Fubara for the constitution of the Governing Council.

He appreciated others present at the meeting noting that it underscores their unwavering commitment to the advancement of higher education, research and societal development.

The Pro-chancellor affirmed that he was honoured to serve alongside them as their expertise, dedication and vision will steer the University towards greater heights.

He further stated that the gathering symbolises their shared responsibility, collective aspirations and devotion to fostering an environment of academic excellence, innovation and holistic development.

While highlighting the importance of their roles as custodians of the University’s mission, vision and values, Chief Igwe reiterated that their decisions, policies and strategic visions must align with the everaching goal of nurturing future leaders, promoting groundbreaking research and addressing societal challenges.

Hon. Igwe acknowledged the visionary leadership of previous administrations whose relentless efforts laid a strong foundation for them to build upon adding that it is their collective duty to sustain and enhance the legacy and to ensure that they remain responsive to the evolving needs of society and the global landscape.

The 13th Governing Council Chairman of IAUE remarked that they would ensure that IAUE students graduate not only with knowledge but with integrity, critical thinking and the skills necessary to excel in a rapidly changing digital world.

He emphasized that achieving and maintaining the highest standards of scholarship, research and teaching must remain the primary focus of Council as this commitment to excellence will distinguish the University as a leading institution that produces impactful research, highly competent graduates and contribute positively to national and global development.

Dr Chinyere Igwe stressed that they must work to change the narrative out there of the University and highlighted the importance of discipline as the foundation upon which the institution must be built.

He informed that without discipline even the most talented individual or promising institution risk losing their direction and purpose.

It is for him through disciplined conduct that a conducive learning, teaching and working environment can be maintained especially one that nurtures creativity, fosters collaboration and promotes excellence.

The 13th Pro-chancellor and Governing Council Chairman of IAUE called for open dialogue, constructive deliberations, criticism and a spirit of mutual respect and cooperation.

He also encouraged all to work diligently and collectively guided by the principles of transparency and discipline to chart a strategic course that will secure a prosperous future for the university.

In his speech, the Acting Vice Chancellor of IAUE Professor Okechuku Onuchuku have a brief history of the University, it’s programmes and achievements recorded under his watch. He informed Council of the needs of the University and appealed to them to facilitate the process already started to achieve the building of classroom blocks, office complex, sports complex, Senate building, Council Chambers, staff quarters VC’s lodge, power infrastructure, some overhead cost to run the University etc.