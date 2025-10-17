Warning Against Fake IAUE Centres

The attention of the Management of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) Rumuolumeni Port-Harcourt Rivers State Nigeria have been drawn to a fake IAUE Centre at Akwa Ibom State as shown offering Full-time and Part-time admission to unsuspecting candidates.

This is to inform the general public that IAUE does not have centres in Ibadan, Akure or Akwa-Ibom.

Anyone doing business with these impostors does so at his/her own risks. Please be warned.

Those interested in our Part-time programmes should please contact the CCE Director at our St John’s Campus on 08037236862 or reach out to the university when in doubt on 0903564858. Please verify the authenticity of any IAUE centre or programme by contacting the university directly through the provided contact numbers.