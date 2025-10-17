FG Insists On No Work ‘No Pay’ For Striking Lecturers

Amid the face-off between the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, and the Federal Government, Vice Chancellors have been directed to suspect any form of salary payment to university lecturers.

The order was given as the university lecturers commenced a two-week nationwide warning strike today, Monday.

Reports have it that the Nigerian Government has now made real its earlier threat of “no work, no pay” policy.

The directive was contained in a circular dated October 13, 2025, and signed by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa.

“In line with the provisions of the Labour Laws of the Federation, the Federal Government reiterates its position on the enforcement of the ‘No Work, No Pay’ policy in respect of any employee who fails to discharge his or her official duties during the period of strike action,” the circular reads The circular was copied to the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Permanent Secretary of Education, Pro-Chancellors of all federal universities, the Accountant-General of the Federation, and the Executive Secretary of the NUC.