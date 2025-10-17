Our Mission Is To Add Value To Your Programmes – NUC

The National Universities Commission (NUC) says that their visit to Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) is to enhance the quality and add value to programmes offered by the institution.

Professor Akeem Ayofe Akinwale said this when he led a three man delegation on a courtesy visit to the Vice Chancellor of IAUE Professor Okechuku Onuchuku on Monday October 13, 2025 at the Council Chambers.

The Professor from the University of Lagos informed that the accreditation visit for the Programme Employment Relations and Human Resources Management would allow the University to learn from the university of Lagos where the programme originated.

He expressed optimism that the visit would not only provide an opportunity for IAUE to learn from the originators of the programme especially as it is a relatively new programme in the University but that they would focus on standard, quality and sustainability offering suggestions where necessary.

Professor Akinwale assured that the exercise is NUC’s way of improving programmes of universities across the country.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of IAUE Professor Okechuku Onuchuku hinted that the accreditation exercise of B.Sc Employment Relations and Human Resource Management was for quality control/assurance and to ensure that the University meets the minimum requirement to run the programme. He stated that it was purely a peer review process not intended to witch hunt anyone.

Professor Onuchuku lauded NUC for the exercise carried out constantly to ensure quality and standard and assured the team that the University would provide all the necessary facilities needed for them to carry out their job. He also urged them to bring to the notice of the University areas or additional features needed to make the exercise a successful one. The Registrar Dr Chinonye Abraham Ajie expressed gratitude to the team for offering to come for the exercise and promised maximum cooperation of the University.