South-South ADC Women Meet In Port Harcourt Over Common Interests

The Deputy National and South-South Zonal Women Leader of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Hon. Dr. (Mrs.) Princess Barikui Solomon, on Friday, October 17, 2025, led a strategic meeting with the Rivers State Women Executive of the ADC in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The meeting brought together women leaders and coordinators from across the South-South geopolitical zone to review progress, strengthen internal party structures, and chart new pathways for women’s political empowerment, unity, and grassroots mobilization.

In her address, Hon. Dr. (Mrs.) Princess Barikui Solomon commended the visionary leadership of the ADC National Leaders, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Distinguished Senator Ledogo Lee Maeba, and the South-South Zonal Chairman, Distinguished Senator Andrew Ichendu, for their steadfast commitment to inclusiveness, unity, and the advancement of women in governance.

The forum, hosted by the Rivers State Woman Leader, Rt. Hon. Engr. Irene Kaladappa Jumbo, focused on deepening women’s political participation, promoting leadership synergy, and strengthening party presence across the South-South zone and the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers State.

The women resolved to consolidate and expand ADC women’s structures across all local government areas to ensure effective representation and participation in governance.

They also emphasized the importance of continuous mobilization and sensitization at the grassroots to deepen political awareness, expand party membership, and promote civic engagement.

In addition, the participants highlighted the need for regular training and empowerment programs to equip women leaders with the skills, confidence, and organizational competence necessary for effective leadership. The forum reaffirmed the commitment of ADC women to unity, teamwork, and close collaboration with national and zonal leadership to achieve shared political and developmental goals.

The women further agreed to take the lead in community development initiatives and social impact projects that promote gender equality, self-reliance, and economic empowerment.

They also announced plans to host a meeting of South-South State Women Leaders in Port Harcourt in the coming days as part of efforts to implement the resolutions reached and strengthen inter-state collaboration.

In her closing remarks, Hon. Dr. (Mrs.) Princess Barikui Solomon commended the Rivers ADC Women Executives for their organizational excellence and unwavering commitment to the ideals of inclusiveness, unity, and transformational leadership within the party.

The Rivers State Woman Leader, Rt. Hon. Engr. Irene Kaladappa Jumbo, expressed deep appreciation to the visiting national leader and all attendees for their dedication and passion. She reaffirmed her commitment to advancing women’s empowerment in politics and governance through visionary leadership and collaborative effort. Hon. Dr. (Mrs.) Princess Barikui Solomon concluded the session with her motherly blessings on the Rivers State Women Executive, encouraging them to remain steadfast, focused, and united in advancing the vision and ideals of the African Democratic Congress across the South-South zone.