BSN Seeks Funds For Bible House In Rivers State

The Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) Rivers/Bayelsa Area is soliciting funds to build a Bible House in Rivers State. The Chairman of BSN Rivers/Bayelsa Area, Elder Omoni Ayo-Tamuno, made the appeal during the 2025 Life Members Conference and Fund Raising for Bible House for the Area, with theme: “RESILIENCE IN ADVERSITY,” held on Thursday at Bethel Anglican Church, Amadi-Ama, Port Harcourt. Ayo-Tamuno stated that the organization has been struggling to raise funds for the project for the past fifteen years, and called for support from well meaning individuals and organisations.

He noted that the proposed Bible House will serve as an office space and warehouse for storing Bibles, reducing the financial burden of sourcing Bibles from Aba and Lagos, for the Area. “Distinguished Guests, this program has been on for the past 15 years, and we hardly raise the needed fund to start the project of a truth, sometimes the little money raised go into running of the Area as we are short of fund to stay afloat and pay our dues to the National body.

“The best we have done was two plots of land we acquired at Isiokpo and due to the far distance, we have decided to sell the land. We have the firm hope that with the presence of personalities here today, the narrative will change to raise the needed fund to start our project, the Area will sincerely welcome cash or in kind donation by ways of land or structure to enable us get our Bible House.

“The importance of a Bible House cannot be over emphasis as it will be apart from office space have a warehouse to store Bibles. At present, we source for our Bibles at Aba and sometimes at Lagos which put a huge financial burden on our purse due to very high cost of transportation to us. So, achieving this project in Port Harcourt and will drastically reduce our cost.

“This Area, has existed for over 40 years and we have no place to call our own in term of office space, our distinguished guests, your being here at a time like this is not by accident, whatever the Lord place in your heart to do, do it and the lord will richly bless you in Jesus Mighty Name.”

Ayo-Tamuno affirmed that no church or Christian can operate without the bible. “Can there be a Church without the Bible? Can one be a Christian without the Bible? Can there be a Bishop, Pastor, Elder or any Ministerial Position without the Bible? (The Written Word of God) we all know the answer and is capital NO.

“The BSN serves as on messenger of the body of Christ (The Church) in making the Written Word of God to the Christian community and various Nigerian languages. “Another great work, the society is doing is preserving our indigenous languages. Language is generally accepted as the culture of a people and any language so translated has come to stay. So the translation have double blessings knowing or understanding the things of God in our native language and giving an identity to a particular Tribe or people.

He said the BSN has set targets for the area, including distributing 7,500 Bibles, registering 1,000 members, and upto date payment of its dues to the national body, and appealed for support and commitments from members in order to sustain its status as an independent Area. The Bible House according to him is expected to benefit the church and traditional institutions, promoting the translation of the Bible into indigenous languages and preserving cultural heritage, therefore need the sincere and full supports from all.

The Guest of honor, Senator Mrs. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, represented by Chief G.O.N. Ogboloikor expressed delight being part of the conference, describing the theme for the event, “Resilience in Adversity” as apt and commendable especially at it is coming at a time the nation is facing serious challenges in almost all aspects of life.

She said “the BSN has been in the fore front of making the Bible available in our mother indigenous languages and also make the Scriptures (the Bible) available to Christians. “l am aware that, out of the over 500 languages in Nigeria only about 30 Languages have been fully translated into the Old and New Testament while an approvable number of languages have been translated into the New Testament. This to me, is not encouraging bearing in mind the vast number of Christians we have in the country.

“It’s therefore called formal concerted efforts on the part of the society and also support for the Christian community.” The former Deputy Governor of Rivers State however pledged her support for proposed Bible House building project in Rivers as well as the Christian community. “As a Special Member of the Society, on my part I will continue to render support to the society to make the Holy Bible available and affordable to Nigerians in their preferred language and formats, helping them engage with the word of God through life-transforming programmes.

Chairman of the occasion and Rivers State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hon. Roseline Uranta, represented by the Director of Employment in the Ministry, Mr. Ibiba Dokubo also pledged her support for the project which according to he was long overdue, with the Area haven existed for over thirty years

She appealed to other members and stakeholders to wholeheartedly support the project to ensure the Bible House is built and ready for used during the Diamond jubilee celebration of the BSN in 2026.

In his sermon, the Bishop of Evo Diocese and Chairman, Christian Council of Nigeria, Rt. Reverend Innocent Ordu, represented by the CNN Coordinator, Rev. Adokiye Ojuka urged Christians to always look up to Jesus and have their anchor in Him and remember His promises, especially in the midst of challenges and hard times. Taking his scripture reading from 2 Corinthian 11, the cleric charged BSN members and the society especially christians to be alert at all times for effective service delivery to God. “If those doing what they are doing succeeds, it will be difficult to carry the bible. So, I urge you all to invest in provision of the bible, it will help the younger generation in reading the bible in their languages. “In hard times like this, we are expected to look up to God. You need to hold on to the promises of God. When hardship comes and in the face of challenges, just hold on to God, remember his promises.”