News

RSG Partners Int’l Breweries For Youth Empowerments

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 25 seconds ago
0 1 minute read

The Rivers State Government has encouraged International Breweries PLC to bring its flagship “Empowering Nigeria’s Future Leaders” programme to Port Harcourt, so that Rivers youth can fully benefit from the training, mentorship and entrepreneurial opportunities it offers.

The charge was given by the Honourable Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Warisenibo Joe Johnson, when he received a delegation from the company in his office.

He emphasized that hosting the next edition in Rivers State aligns with the Gov. Sim Fubara’s commitment to youth development and economic empowerment.

Reaffirming the state’s support for investors, Johnson also appealed to International Breweries PLC to revive the much-loved Grand Lager Beer, a heritage brand from the old Pabod Breweries, describing it as a cultural asset cherished by Rivers people.

The Commissioner further invited the company to participate in the government’s Rivers State Christmas Discount Market, scheduled to run from December 5–15 at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Elekahia, an initiative designed to provide residents with affordable shopping during the festive season. The IBL team led by Public Affairs Manager, Dr. Helen Chimezie, was on a courtesy visit to formally invite the Commissioner to their 10th anniversary edition of “Empowering Nigeria’s Future Leaders,” scheduled for November 17, 2025.

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 25 seconds ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

BSN Seeks Funds For Bible House In Rivers State

2 minutes ago

FATA Secretary, King Baridam, Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers Take Joint Position On Land Governance

17 hours ago

Archbishop Okoh Sounds Alarm: “Targeted Attacks On Christians Amount To Genocide”

17 hours ago

Families Of Martyred Ogoni Four Want Victims’ Remains For Burial

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Back to top button