RSG Partners Int’l Breweries For Youth Empowerments

The Rivers State Government has encouraged International Breweries PLC to bring its flagship “Empowering Nigeria’s Future Leaders” programme to Port Harcourt, so that Rivers youth can fully benefit from the training, mentorship and entrepreneurial opportunities it offers.

The charge was given by the Honourable Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Warisenibo Joe Johnson, when he received a delegation from the company in his office.

He emphasized that hosting the next edition in Rivers State aligns with the Gov. Sim Fubara’s commitment to youth development and economic empowerment.

Reaffirming the state’s support for investors, Johnson also appealed to International Breweries PLC to revive the much-loved Grand Lager Beer, a heritage brand from the old Pabod Breweries, describing it as a cultural asset cherished by Rivers people.

The Commissioner further invited the company to participate in the government’s Rivers State Christmas Discount Market, scheduled to run from December 5–15 at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Elekahia, an initiative designed to provide residents with affordable shopping during the festive season. The IBL team led by Public Affairs Manager, Dr. Helen Chimezie, was on a courtesy visit to formally invite the Commissioner to their 10th anniversary edition of “Empowering Nigeria’s Future Leaders,” scheduled for November 17, 2025.