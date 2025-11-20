TETFund Hails Kenpoly’s Prudent Stewardship, Commissions Ultra Modern Female Hostel

By Dormene Mbea

The management of Kenule Beeson Saro Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori, has received glowing commendations from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) for its prudent, accountable, and visionary use of intervention resources, following the commissioning of a newly constructed and fully furnished 244 bed female hostel on Monday 17 November 2025.

The ceremony, held at the Polytechnic’s Management Campus, was described by stakeholders as a major milestone in enhancing student welfare, safety, and learning conditions.

Speaking at the event, the Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Ledum Gwarah, expressed profound appreciation to TETFund for what he called a timely and transformative intervention.

He said the ultra modern hostel equipped with air conditioned reading rooms, a modern kitchen, and other vital amenities would significantly reduce the need for students to reside off campus and in turn improve their academic focus and security.

“This project brings us immense joy because it is not just another building, it is a facility that changes lives,” Dr. Gwarah noted.

“With the comfort and modern conveniences provided here, our students will be more inclined to stay on campus, engage deeply in their studies, and learn in a safer, more conducive environment.”

The Chairman of the Governing Council, Professor Friday Sigalo, also lauded the Federal Government and TETFund for their continuous support.

He recalled that shortly after assuming office two months ago, the Governing Council conducted a comprehensive tour of the Polytechnic’s facilities.

“We visited the faculties, laboratories, workshops, library, and medical centre, and we observed that most of the structures we have today came through TETFund interventions,” he said.

“This school was not established by chance, it has been built and sustained through deliberate and consistent support. Government has indeed done very well for us.”

Representing the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono, the Director of Monitoring and Evaluation, Engr. Sampson Imoni, commended the Polytechnic’s management for what he described as uncommon prudence, accountability, and visionary leadership in the use of intervention resources.

He emphasized that KENPOLY had demonstrated the remarkable results that can be achieved when integrity guides the management of public funds.

“The management of this institution has shown uncommon prudence and commitment,” Engr. Imoni stated.

“You have proven that with discipline and vision, quality infrastructure can be delivered even in difficult times.

Today is not simply about commissioning a building, it is about celebrating a story of resilience, integrity, and transformative leadership.”

He also praised the TETFund Board of Trustees for adopting forward looking strategies aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, helping institutions navigate contemporary educational challenges.

Performing the commissioning, the South South representative on the TETFund Board of Trustees, Mr. Aboy Uduyok, urged staff and students to see the newly delivered facility as the beginning of a responsibility rather than the conclusion of a project.

He stressed the importance of proper maintenance and efficient management.

“This commissioning is not the end of a journey but the beginning of a duty,” Uduyok remarked.

“These facilities must be protected, used responsibly, and preserved for future generations.

The transformation underway at KENPOLY is inspiring and shows that with discipline and purpose, our public institutions can compete favourably anywhere in the world.” With the hostel now officially open, students expressed optimism that the facility would not only ease accommodation pressure but also support academic excellence by providing students a safer and more conducive environment.