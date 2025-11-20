IAUE Pro-Chancellor, Chinyere Igwe, Wins Global Research Chair In Canada

Dr. Chinyere Igwe, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) in Port Harcourt, has achieved a major international academic distinction, winning a prestigious Chair of the International World Public Policy Association (IWPPA).

This global professional body for public policy scholars confirmed Dr. Igwe’s selection after his scholarly paper, titled “National Legacies and Global Policies Adoption,” was chosen from a highly competitive pool of international submissions in the Comparative Public Policy category.

Dr. Igwe’s submission was one of 79 proposals received globally by the IWPPA for their annual workshop call. His victory secures him the role of Chair for a key session on Comparative Public Policy at the International World Public Policy Conference, scheduled to be held in Ottawa, Canada, in 2026.

Confirming the rigor of the selection process, Philippe Zittoun, Secretary General of the International World Public Policy Association, stated, “For this year’s call for workshop, we received 79 proposals, making the selection process particularly competitive.

We are pleased to inform you that after a careful review by the International Scientific Committee, your proposal has been accepted and you are the Chair of this session on Comparative Public Policy.”

Dr. Igwe’s role in Ottawa will see him leading the global discussion and workshop, positioning him at the forefront of policy thought leadership on a global stage.

A seasoned academic and public policy expert, Dr. Igwe holds a PhD in Policy and Administration. He currently serves the Rivers State-owned Ignatius Ajuru University of Education where he is driving policies aimed at positioning the institution as a university of choice.

Beyond his educational leadership, Dr. Igwe is the Chairman of the Maurison Media Group, which operates Wish FM 99.5 PH, Atlantic Television Network, and the Maurison Media Academy.

His academic contribution is extensive, including authorship of over 70 peer-reviewed articles published in high-impact international and local journals.

Dr. Igwe’s distinguished career is further evidenced by his numerous professional fellowships, including the Nigerian Institute of Management, the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria, and the Institute of Strategic Management.

He is also a Registered Practitioner in Advertising and a Member of the International Bar Association and the Nigeria Bar Association, among others.

Dr. Igwe has a rich background in public service, having previously served as a member of the House of Representatives, Commissioner of Urban Development and Physical Planning, Commissioner of Energy and Natural Resources in Rivers State, and as the Mayor/Chairman of Port Harcourt City Local Government Council.

This appointment is celebrated as a major win for Nigerian scholarship, demonstrating the capacity of local experts to compete and lead in global intellectual forums.

— Article by Lawrence Dike PhD, Fnipr, Fnimn, rpa Media Consultant