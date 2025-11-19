Rivers State Flood Committee Reassures Flood -Affected Communities Of Support

The Rivers State Flood Prevention and Management Committee has reiterated its commitment to supporting the people of Rivers State affected by the recent flooding.

The State Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Committee, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, restated this commitment while presenting relief materials to the Vice Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area and the representative of Abua/Odual Local Government Area at the Central Medical Stores, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday, 12th November, 2025.

Represented by the Vice Chairman of the Committee and Head of the Civil Service, Dr. (Mrs.) Iyingi Brown, the Deputy Governor urged the recipients to ensure that the materials are distributed judiciously and reach all those who have suffered the impact of the flood.

In their separate responses, the Vice Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Dr. Gloria Joyce Nyeche, and the representative of the Chairman of Abua/Odual Local Government Area, Hon. Ofori Namumiin, expressed gratitude to the State Chief Executive, Sir Dr. Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, the Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, and members of the Flood Committee for the items received.

They assured that the relief materials would be promptly distributed to those most in need. Meanwhile, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area is expected to receive its relief materials on Thursday, 13th November, 2025.