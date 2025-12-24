Fubara Defends APC Move, Says Decision Will Benefit Rivers State

By Jerry Needam

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has defended his decision and that of his political allies to align with the All Progressives Congress (APC), insisting that the move was taken in the best interest of the state and its people.

The governor spoke on Monday during the commissioning of the Permanent Secretaries’ Quarters at Rumukwurushi in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Port Harcourt, first of its kind in Rivers State.

According to Fubara, Rivers State must align with the Federal Government to attract investments, fast-track development, and ensure political stability.

“Our decision to join the APC is not about personal ambition or political convenience. It is about the good of Rivers State and securing a better future for our people,” he said.

Fubara added that the decision was also in appreciation of the support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended to the people of Rivers State since assuming office.

The governor said the state has the political strength and grassroots structure to contribute significantly to the success of the ruling party at the national level.

“We have what it takes to deliver Tinubu. Rivers State is politically vibrant, and with unity of purpose, we will play our role effectively,” he said.

He urged political supporters across party lines to embrace the new direction, stressing that governance, not partisan politics, remains his primary focus.

Also speaking at the event, the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Ndidi Walson-Jack, who commissioned the project, commended Governor Fubara for the initiative and urged other state governors to emulate the Rivers State model. Political analysts say the governor’s move could significantly alter the political balance in Rivers State ahead of future elections, given the state’s strategic importance and voting strength.