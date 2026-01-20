New KAGOTE President, Chief Maol Donates N10m To Electrify Sii Community, Declares: “Ogoni Must Develop By Us”

By Jerry Needam

The newly elected President-General of KAGOTE and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Giolee Global Resources Limited, Chief Lesi Maol, has once again demonstrated purposeful leadership and a deep commitment to grassroots development with a ₦10 million donation to support electrification in Sii Community, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The donation, made on Sunday, January 18, 2026, is specifically targeted at the provision of electrical wires and other essential materials required to bring light to the community.

It marks one of Chief Maol’s first major community-focused interventions since assuming office as President of KAGOTE, the apex socio-cultural organisation of the Ogoni people.

Speaking during the donation, Chief Lesi Maol emphasised that development in Ogoniland must be driven by Ogoni people themselves, noting that overdependence on external intervention has continued to slow progress across many communities.

“Ogoni must develop by us. Leadership must be felt at the grassroots, and development must begin from our homes and communities,” he declared.

The electrification project is expected to significantly enhance security, economic activities, small-scale businesses and overall quality of life for residents of Sii community, many of whom have endured years of inadequate power supply.

Community leaders and residents described the gesture as timely, impactful and symbolic, stressing that it reflects the new KAGOTE leadership’s commitment to action-driven advocacy rather than mere rhetoric.

They commended Chief Maol for translating vision into concrete action so soon after assuming office.

The ₦10 million donation further reinforces Chief Lesi Maol’s reputation as a consistent philanthropist and development-oriented leader, with a well-documented history of supporting education, vulnerable families, youth empowerment and community development initiatives across Ogoniland through both personal and corporate platforms.

Observers say the intervention sends a strong and clear signal about the direction of KAGOTE under his leadership—one anchored on self-help, unity, accountability and sustainable community growth. As expectations continue to rise across Ogoniland, many view this electrification support as a bold statement of intent, signalling a new KAGOTE leadership prepared to lead from the front and inspire collective responsibility for the development of Ogoni.