Gov Fubara Extols Exemplary Leadership Qualities Of Sir Toby

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has described the former Deputy Governor of the State, Sir Gabriel Toby, and his wife, Dame Christy Toby, as distinguished individuals who have exemplified selfless service to God and humanity.

Governor Fubara made the remark during a special thanksgiving service to commemorate their 60th wedding anniversary and the 87th birthday celebration of Sir GTG Toby, at St. Cyprian’s Anglican Church, Port Harcourt.

Represented by his Deputy, Professor Ngozi Nma Odu, the Governor noted that many top civil servants serving in the state today passed through Sir Toby’s tutelage and have continued to distinguish themselves in public service, adding that celebrating such a seasoned leader remains a source of great joy.

Governor Fubara expressed deep gratitude to Sir GTG Toby and his wife for being outstanding mentors who have continued to inspire and train younger generations through exemplary leadership and godly living.

While congratulating the couple on their 60 years of marital union and Sir Gabriel Toby on his 87th birthday, the Governor prayed God Almighty to continue to bless them abundantly with good health, peace, and longevity.

In his sermon titled “The Flow of God’s Mercy and Goodness,” the Dean of the Church of Nigeria, Archbishop of the Niger Delta Province, and Bishop of Ikwerre Diocese, Most Rev. Blessing Enyindah, said God’s mercy has been evident in the life of Sir GTG Toby and his family, noting that Sir Toby’s longevity is not merely the result of medical expertise, but a manifestation of God’s divine mercy. Most Rev. Enyindah described Sir Gabriel Toby and Dame Christy Toby as peaceful, kind, and humble individuals, stressing that their greatness is rooted in their love for God and unwavering service to humanity.