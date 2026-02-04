RSG Sets Up Technical Committee On Okoloma (Afam)–Ban-Ogoi Boundary Dispute

The Rivers State Boundary Commission has inaugurated a 13-member Technical Committee to resolve the boundary dispute between Okoloma (Afam) Community in Oyigbo Local Government Area and Ban-Ogoi Community in Tai Local Government Area.

‎Inaugurating the Committee at the Government House, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, the Deputy Governor of Rivers State and Chairman of the State Boundary Commission, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, charged members to discharge their duties without fear or favour.

‎Prof. Odu informed the Committee members that they were carefully selected based on their proven antecedents and integrity, stressing that the assignment before them is a delicate one that must be approached with courage, determination, professionalism, and a strong sense of justice.

‎She emphasized that the recommendations of the Committee must be credible, objective, and capable of standing the test of time, noting that the ultimate goal of the exercise is to promote lasting peace and harmonious coexistence between the affected communities.

‎The Deputy Governor wished the Committee successful deliberations in the discharge of its mandate.

‎

‎The Committee is, among other responsibilities, tasked with determining the boundary line between Okoloma (Afam) Community in Oyigbo Local Government Area and Ban-Ogoi Community in Tai Local Government Area, in accordance with relevant and valid documents submitted for its consideration.

‎Responding on behalf of the Committee, the Chairman, King Leslie Nyebuchi Eke, expressed gratitude to the Rivers State Government for the confidence reposed in the members to handle the assignment. He assured that the Committee would work diligently within the stipulated timeframe. ‎King Eke pledged that the Committee would exhibit sound leadership, utmost professionalism, and foresight in delivering objective outcomes that would assist the Boundary Commission in fostering lasting peace and mutual understanding between the communities.