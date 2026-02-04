RSG Tackles  Maternal, Neonatal Deaths With Provision Of Boat Ambulance

By Jerry Needam

In a bold step to strengthen emergency healthcare delivery and drastically reduce maternal and neonatal mortality, the Rivers State Government has taken delivery of a fully equipped boat ambulance donated by the National Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System (NEMSAS).

The high-impact intervention is aimed at improving access to lifesaving medical services in riverine and other hard-to-reach communities, where terrain and water routes have historically hindered timely emergency response.

The boat ambulance was formally presented by a NEMSAS delegation led by its Programme Manager, Dr. Doubra Emuren, to the Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh, underscoring a shared commitment to closing critical gaps in emergency medical care across the state.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Dr. Emuren said the initiative was designed to directly confront preventable maternal and neonatal deaths by ensuring rapid evacuation, on-board emergency care, and timely access to referral health facilities for pregnant women and newborns in distress.

Receiving the ambulance on behalf of the state government, Dr. Oreh described the donation as a landmark addition to Rivers State’s emergency health infrastructure.

She noted that limited access to healthcare services in riverine communities has remained a major driver of avoidable maternal and neonatal deaths, adding that the boat ambulance would significantly improve response time and survival outcomes.

According to her, the intervention aligns with the state government’s broader health sector reforms aimed at delivering equitable, quality healthcare services to all residents, regardless of geography. The boat ambulance, equipped to provide critical care and rapid medical transportation, is expected to immediately enhance emergency response capacity and save lives, particularly among pregnant women, newborns, and other vulnerable populations across Rivers State.