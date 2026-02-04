Politics

INEC Begins Grassroots Voter Registration To Boost Participation In Rivers

By Hopejane Uzor

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Rivers State has announced that its officials will commence voter registration activities at the ward level across the state’s twenty-three local government areas.

The move is aimed at boosting participation in the ongoing second phase of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise by taking the process closer to communities at the grassroots.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Professor Gabriel Yomere, disclosed this during a stakeholders’ engagement meeting held in Tai Local Government Area. He called on traditional rulers, community leaders and other key stakeholders to intensify sensitisation and mobilisation efforts to encourage eligible residents to seize the opportunity to register and update their voter details.

