RLM Demands Independent Audit Of Rivers Accounts, Threatens Lawsuit

The Rivers Liberation Movement, RLM, has threatend to institute a lawsuit compelling a thorough and independent audit of the Rivers State Government accounts between 2015 and 2023.

RLM stated this in a communique issued at the end of its two-day leadership retreat held in Port Harcourt.

The group in the communique signed by the Director General, Randolph Brown reiterated its earlier seven-day ultimatum given to Governor Siminialayi Fubara to probe the state’s record books within the period.

Brown noted that the ultimatum period has expired without any concrete action by the governor and the body has resolved to escalate the demand through legal means.

“The Movement recalled that it issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency Sir Siminalayi Fubara, to initiate a probe into the eight-year administration of former Governor Nyesom Wike (2015–2023).

RLM notes that the ultimatum has expired without any action taken by the state government.

“In view of the inaction, RLM resolved to escalate its demand for accountability through lawful, civic, and political means.

“The Movement demands a comprehensive, independent, and transparent audit of Rivers State finances and assets covering the period 2015–2023,” he said.

Key areas of demand from the body included public disclosure of financial records, detailed accounting of federal allocations, Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), and the alleged $300 million NNPC compensation linked to OML 11.

Also, RLM is demanding a value-for-money audit of major projects, including multiple flyovers and the multi-billion-naira Ring Road project.

Others listed are clarification on ownership, funding sources, and management of high-profile properties such as Dappa Biriye House, the Signature Hotel, and other assets within and outside Nigeria.

The group also frown at the inability of the Nigerian Police Force to make any arrest several weeks after an attack on its convener, Dr Leloonu Nwibubasar.

In light of this failure, RLM called on the Inspector General of Police to immediately intervene by taking over the investigation, ensuring the arrest and diligent prosecution of all those directly involved in the attack, as well as those who may have planned, sponsored, or facilitated it.

The movement specifically demanded that all allegations linking political actors, including the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr. Nyesom Wike, to the attack be thoroughly, independently, and transparently investigated, in the interest of justice and national credibility.

RLM further condemned all forms of political intimidation, violence, and suppression of dissent voices, describing them as threats to democracy and the rule of law.

The group urged INEC, the Nigeria Police, and other relevant agencies to strengthen operational integrity ahead of future elections, stressing that in collaboration with other well-meaning Nigerians, they will resist all forms of electoral malpractice.

RLM reaffirms its role as a political pressure group committed to liberating the people of Rivers State from bad and anti-people leadership, wrong followership, and misplaced loyalty which it sad have undermined good governance over the years.

Brown said the movement emphasized values-based leadership, people-centred governance, accountability, and active citizenship.

He explained further that the retreat was aimed at strengthening leadership capacity, align strategy, and prepare the Movement for effective civic and political engagement ahead of the 2027 General Election in the state. The movement however, reiterates its commitment to peaceful civic action, principled political engagement, and the collective struggle for a just, accountable, and people-centred Rivers State.