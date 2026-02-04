Stop Oil Exploration Now, Ogoni Liberation Initiative Tells FG

By Dormene Mbea

…Declares Sahara Energy Persona Non Grata

Tension is mounting in parts of Ogoni land as the Ogoni Liberation Initiative (OLI) has called on the Federal Government to immediately halt what it described as illegal oil operations in Lekuma communities in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The demand was made during a peaceful protest held in Bori, the traditional headquarters of the Ogoni people. Elderly men and women, youths and community leaders gathered with placards bearing inscriptions such as “Stop Illegal Oil Extraction,” “Justice for Lekuma Communities,” and “Account for $300m Compensation Fund.”

Addressing journalists at the protest ground, the President of OLI, Reverend Dr. Douglas Fabeke, accused certain oil companies of attempting to resume operations in communities that are yet to recover from the devastation of the 1990s crisis.

Fabeke recalled that between 1993 and 1998, 17 Lekuma Ogoni communities were allegedly destroyed during the military regime of late General Sani Abacha.

He claimed that more than 300 people lost their lives, while thousands were displaced.

According to him, many affected families are still living as refugees in other African countries, while others remain homeless within Nigeria.

“Our communities have not been fully restored. The environment has not been properly cleaned up. Yet we are seeing renewed oil-related activities. This is unacceptable,” he said.

The group expressed concern that the resumption of oil operations without full environmental remediation, in line with the recommendations of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), poses serious health and safety risks to residents.

In a strong-worded declaration, OLI rejected the involvement of private oil firms in Ogoni land and specifically declared Sahara Energy persona non grata. The group insisted that the company must not be allowed to continue any alleged operations within Ogoni communities.

The protesters maintained that only the Federal Government, through the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), should be permitted to oversee operations in the area — and only after meaningful, inclusive and result-oriented dialogue with the Ogoni people.

Fabeke warned that if the Federal Government fails to intervene, the group will escalate its protest to the Federal Capital Territory and foreign embassies to draw international attention to the situation.

The organization also issued a 14-day ultimatum to any company operating in the Lekuma communities to stop work and remove its equipment from the affected areas.

Beyond oil operations, the group renewed its demand for accountability over an alleged $300 million compensation fund reportedly earmarked for the development and welfare of the Ogoni people.

Fabeke alleged that the funds may have been misappropriated and called for a thorough investigation to ensure those responsible are held accountable.

For many of the protesters in Bori, the demonstration was not just about oil. It was about decades of unresolved grievances — environmental damage, displacement, and what they describe as unfulfilled promises. As the protest ended peacefully, OLI reiterated its call for justice, dialogue, and the full implementation of the Ogoni Bill of Rights, warning that the patience of the Ogoni people should not be mistaken for silence.