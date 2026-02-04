Renewed Hope Agenda Gains Ground In Khana

By Dormene Mbea

… Bariere Thomas Pledges Total Support

The Executive Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, Dr. Bariere Thomas, has declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will record a landslide victory in Khana in the next presidential election, citing what he described as visible and impactful development projects in Ogoniland.

Dr. Thomas made the declaration while addressing newsmen and supporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors in Port Harcourt, where he was also unveiled as the Khana Local Government Area Coordinator of the Renewed Hope movement.

According to the two-term council chairman, the Renewed Hope agenda of President Tinubu has resonated strongly with the people of Khana and Ogoniland due to deliberate efforts aimed at delivering tangible development.

He maintained that the President’s initiatives are not abstract promises but projects “you can feel, see and touch,” adding that Ogoni people are appreciative and will reciprocate accordingly at the polls.

Dr. Thomas further asserted that the All Progressives Congress (APC), under President Tinubu’s leadership, has become a “beautiful bride” in Ogoniland, requiring little or no intensive campaigning because of the administration’s performance in the region.

He vowed to mobilize massive grassroots support to ensure overwhelming votes for the President.

Shortly after his inauguration as coordinator, Dr. Thomas received a campaign bus to aid mobilization efforts in Khana.

While accepting the vehicle on behalf of the Renewed Hope family in the area, he expressed profound appreciation to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, for his consistent support and commitment to strengthening the movement at the grassroots.

He also extended gratitude to President Tinubu for what he described as purposeful leadership that continues to inspire and empower supporters nationwide.

The Khana chairman pledged to deploy all necessary logistics, physical, mental, and financial resources, to ensure that the message of the President’s development agenda reaches every community in the local government area, emphasizing that no ward or settlement would be left out in the mobilization drive. Dr. Thomas concluded by assuring that Khana is fully aligned with the Renewed Hope vision and ready to deliver decisive support for President Tinubu in the forthcoming presidential election.